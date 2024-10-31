PATH Hoboken station closing for 25 days for renovation work: Here's what you need to know

The Hoboken PATH station will close for 25 days early next year for track and station work, requiring commuters to make alternative plans for travel into New York City, the Port Authority announced Thursday.

The full-station closure is set to begin at 11:59 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 30 until 5 a.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 25

The Port Authority said the closure is necessary to do work on the two tunnels into the station and is better than the alternative option of weekend service reductions for a full year. The Port Authority also plans to make improvements to the station and upgrades to the tracks in the station.

To help ease travel troubles during the work, PATH will be offering free shuttle bus service from Hoboken to the Newport and Exchange Place station. NJ Transit also places to increase the frequency of the No. 126 line, which runs from the Hoboken station to the Midtown Bus Terminal. More PATH trains will be running between the Newport and Exchange place trains on the New Jersey side and the 33rd Street and World Trade Center stops on the Manhattan side during the closure.

NJ Transit also planes to add additional service on the Hudson-Bergen Light Rail weekdays during rush hour.

Ferry service will be cross-honored and expanded from the Hoboken ferry terminals, the PATH/NJ Transit station terminal, and the 14th Street terminal. NY Waterway will be expanded crosstown bus service from the Midtown/West 39th Street terminal. Ferry service will also run until 10 p.m. on weekdays and 12 a.m. on weekends at the Hoboken terminals.

“We recognize that a full station closure is disruptive, but it allows us to fast-track extensive repair work within the station and critical infrastructure around it that otherwise would have involved years of intermittent closures if we performed it piecemeal,” said Port Authority Executive Director Rick Cotton in a statement. “We are committed to full transparency throughout this process and providing an array of travel alternatives during the closure.”

The Port Authority is planning several informational sessions to provide more details on the closures. The sessions currently scheduled are:

Tuesday, Nov. 12 at 5:30 p.m.: Hoboken Terminal, waiting room, 1 Hudson Place, Hoboken, N.J.

Wednesday, Nov. 13 at 5:30 p.m.: 2 Montgomery Street, Jersey City, N.J.

Tuesday, Dec. 10 at 6 p.m.: Virtual

Commuters from the Hoboken PATH station normally can travel through Newport and Exchange Place to World Trade Center or through Christopher Street into Manhattan.

More information on the closure is available on the PATH site here.