This NYC Bar Was Just Named the Best in North America

Next time someone visiting New York City asks you if there's anywhere good to get a drink, you can point them to a bar that was just named the best in North America.

The annual list, sponsored by Perrier, of the 50 Best Bars for the continent was announced Thursday, and a Manhattan bar earned the top spot.

Double Chicken Please, a small bar near the intersection of Delancey Street and Allen Street on the Lower East Side, was crowned the best bar in North America for 2023. The bar describes itself as being "inspired by exploration and experimentation of traditional drinks and dishes."

The bar is divided into two sections, the front room and the back room. The front room's menu includes 13 different cocktails on tap, along with a selection of shots and other spirits.

The back room, which is described as "a vintage-inspired coop...shaking up craft cocktails that have been deconstructed and reimaged into a whimsical, culinary-driven experience through the process of hacking design." The spirit and cocktail list is much more extensive. All cocktails in the back room (which do not come on tap, but rather are made by bartenders) appear to be named after different foods, like the French toast, the red eye gravy, the cold pizza and the key lime pie.

The craft cocktail bar is credited by many as helping start the nationwide trend of upscale restaurants starting to use food (like produce, meats or cheese) in their drinks, and more so than just simple garnishes or lighter infusions.

As for actual food, the menu for both the front and back room includes a variety of chicken, including hot honey, salted egg yolk, Bolognese grilled cheese and a spicy mochi donut. It also has a small list of appetizer-style foods and a pair of dessert options.

But Double Chicken Please wasn't the only NYC bar to make an appearance high on the list. After Mexico City's Handshake Speakeasy came in at #2, the third spot was award to Katana Kitten. The West Village bar has a wide selection of Japanese whiskeys and signature cocktails, as well as sandwiches and small bites.

Dante, which has two locations in the West Village and Greenwich Village, was rated sixth-best bar in North America. Lower Manhattan's Overstory was the highest climber on the list, jumping 27 spots to No. 7 on the list. The winner for 2022, Attaboy, in the Lower East Side, was rated at No. 13 on the 2023 list, just ahead of fellow Manhattan bars Employees Only (No. 14 - West Village) and Mace (No. 18 - Greenwich Village).

New to the list was Gramercy Park bar Martiny's, at No. 29. Maison Premiere (No. 39 - Williamsburg) and Clover Club (No. 46 - Carroll Gardens) were the only NYC bars to make the list that aren't located in Manhattan, with both located in Brooklyn.

The Dead Rabbit in lower Manhattan came in at No. 44 on the list, while another newcomer to the list, Milady's, in SoHo, rounded out the list at No. 50.

Manhatta, a 60th-floor bar on Liberty Street in lower Manhattan, was awarded as the Campari One To Watch, distinguishing it as a bar that didn't make the list of top 50, but has the ability to make the rankings in future lists.

The list features 28 U.S. bars, 14 from Mexico, seven from Canada and one based in the Caribbean (La Factoria, in San Juan, Puerto Rico, was ranked No. 24 on the list and was named the best bar in the Caribbean).