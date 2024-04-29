Recent Central Park muggings have police, parkgoers on alert

Police are stepping up patrols in Central Park after a number of recent robberies and attacks have residents on alert.

On April 25, a woman was punched in the face while on a walk near West 97th Street and West Drive, police said. According to the NYPD, the attacker demanded her wallet and cell phone before sexually assaulting her.

Two more robberies happened on April 26 -- one near 59th Street and 5th Avenue, and one near 109th Street on the east side of the park, police said. A fourth robbery took place the next dat near 74th Street and 5th Avenue where a man's camera equipment was stolen.

Police confirmed a fifth robbery to NBC New York occurred Monday morning, where a man took the cell phone of a 35-year-old woman while she was walking near The Pond, police said. Police were able to take a person of interest into custody and get the woman her phone back, the NYPD said.

"There are additional patrols being conducted in the park following the incidents," an NYPD spokesperson told NBC New York, but did not elaborate on the specifics. Police have not said where they'll be in the park, to what extent, and how long the additional patrols will continue.

An NBC New York crew saw an NYPD cruiser in the park on Monday morning.

"I think it's disgusting what's going on in the park these days," said John O'Keefe, who was in the park on Monday. "You can't go out. Can't be safe. I'm looking over shoulder. Lots of problems in the city. Its getting worse, drastically worse.

At this point last year, there were three robberies in the park. This year, so far, there are at least 15 robberies.

"Should be more security, more guards outside," said parkgoer Leanna Baines.