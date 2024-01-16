Storm Team 4

Central Park records first snow in nearly two years ahead of arctic blast

It turns downright frigid on Wednesday, with temps barely expected to make it out of the 30s for a week

By Maria LaRosa

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

Central Park recorded an inch of snow for the first time in nearly two years overnight, as a number of tri-state school districts closed or canceled school Tuesday morning with a messy commute expected.

Technically, the city had 1.4 inches (including snowfall from Monday night) as of 7 a.m., according to the National Weather Service. Public schools in the five boroughs are open. Check school closings and delays.

The record Central Park snow drought will end with 701 days between one inch snowfall. The measurements are based on single day snowfall from midnight to midnight. The previous record was 383 days.

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

A winter weather advisory remains in effect until 7 p.m. Tuesday with the chance of up to a tenth of an inch of ice accumulation possible starting at 10 a.m. and running through early afternoon. That could make travel dangerous in spots, though overall travel interruptions associated with this weather system are expected to be minimal.

The snow should stop by early afternoon, with a widespread 1 to 3 inches of snow expected. Spots south and east of I-95 could see some mixing midday, though.

Local

Putnam County 17 hours ago

NY man arrested for allegedly spray-painting squirrels red after trapping them

Long Island 18 hours ago

Audi stolen on Long Island while woman was asleep in the backseat

What's next

The next few days stay quiet on the weather front, though Wednesday will be downright frigid, with a high of just 27 degrees expected for the day. It'll be a few-day stretch like that.

We've got the potential for another light snow accumulation Friday into Saturday, though the forecast should become more clear in the coming hours. That system will usher in another two days of sub-freezing highs and lows for the weekend. On the plus side, we swing back to above-average temperatures by the middle of next week.

Copyright NBC New York

This article tagged under:

Storm Team 4SNOWwinter
Send a Video or Photo to NBC NY TV Listings & Watch NBC Live Local News Weather School Closings Weather Alerts U.S. & World News Video Investigations Better Get Baquero Submit a tip CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Community Sports Traffic
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV Our News Standards
Contact Us