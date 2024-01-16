Central Park records first snow in nearly two years ahead of arctic blast

Central Park recorded an inch of snow for the first time in nearly two years overnight, as a number of tri-state school districts closed or canceled school Tuesday morning with a messy commute expected.

Technically, the city had 1.4 inches (including snowfall from Monday night) as of 7 a.m., according to the National Weather Service. Public schools in the five boroughs are open. Check school closings and delays.

The record Central Park snow drought will end with 701 days between one inch snowfall. The measurements are based on single day snowfall from midnight to midnight. The previous record was 383 days.

A winter weather advisory remains in effect until 7 p.m. Tuesday with the chance of up to a tenth of an inch of ice accumulation possible starting at 10 a.m. and running through early afternoon. That could make travel dangerous in spots, though overall travel interruptions associated with this weather system are expected to be minimal.

The snow should stop by early afternoon, with a widespread 1 to 3 inches of snow expected. Spots south and east of I-95 could see some mixing midday, though.

What's next

The next few days stay quiet on the weather front, though Wednesday will be downright frigid, with a high of just 27 degrees expected for the day. It'll be a few-day stretch like that.

We've got the potential for another light snow accumulation Friday into Saturday, though the forecast should become more clear in the coming hours. That system will usher in another two days of sub-freezing highs and lows for the weekend. On the plus side, we swing back to above-average temperatures by the middle of next week.