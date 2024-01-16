How much snow did New York City and the tri-state get?

The streak is over for Central Park, which recorded its first single day of one inch of snowfall, after seeing 1.4" of snow on Tuesday.

After 701 days between one inch of snowfall, the streak for Central Park ended on Jan. 16.

Much of the area saw the predicted 1 to 3 inches of snow.

It's been 701 days since Central Park last recorded an inch of snow on a calendar day.



Latest totals as of 7 am:



❄️Since midnight -- 1.0"

❄️Storm total -- 1.4"



The streak has ended! #NYwx — NWS New York NY (@NWSNewYorkNY) January 16, 2024

Snow totals across the NYC metro area

Here are the latest reported snow totals, courtesy of the National Weather Service:

NEW YORK:

Armonk: 1.3 in.

Bay Shore: 2.0"

Bellmore: 1.3 in.

Centerport: 2.2 in.

Central Park: 1.4 in.

Cold Spring: 0.8 in.

East Hampton: 2.3 in.

East Meadow: 1.7 in.

Farmingdale: 2.0 in.

Howard Beach: 2.0 in.

Islip Airport: 2.1 in.

JFK Airport: 1.7 in.

LaGuardia Airport: 1.6 in.

Little Neck: 1.8 in.

Oyster Bay: 1.8 in.

Peekskill: 1.3 in.

Port Jervis: 1.4 in.

South Salem: 0.8 in.

Stony Brook: 2.0 in.

Stony Point: 1.4 in.

Syosset: 1.7 in.

Warwick: 1.3 in.

Whitestone: 2.2 in.

NEW JERSEY:

Brick: 2.5 in.

Harrison: 1.0 in.

Hawthorne: 1.4 in.

Holmdel: 2.8 in.

Howell: 3.0 in.

Jersey City: 1.5 in.

Lanoka Harbor: 3.0 in.

Little Falls: 1.3 in.

Montclair: 1.2 in.

Newark Airport: 0.7 in.

South River: 3.5 in.

Wall Twp: 3.4 in.

Wayne: 1.2 in.

West Milford: 1.7 in.

CONNECTICUT: