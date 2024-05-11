Accused rapist behind NYC sex attack arrested days after choking victim with belt: sources

Police say they arrested the man behind a terrifying sex attack in the Bronx that saw him lasso a woman from behind with his belt before dragging her to the ground and assaulting her in between two cars.

The 39-year-old alleged attacker, Kashaan Parks, was arrested sometime early Saturday morning in the same borough, according to police sources. It wasn't immediately clear what charges he would face.

Police shared disturbing video from the May 1 overnight attack late Thursday in hopes of catching the man responsible. It shows a man following a woman near East 152nd Street and Third Avenue in Melrose after engaging in conversation with her. He walks behind.

Then, he hangs a white towel or shirt over his face to mask his identity, takes off his belt and uses it to lasso her around the neck. He pulls back hard, sending her backward and to the ground, where she smacks her head on the sidewalk. The woman blacks out before the man drags her between two parked cars and sexually assaults her.

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

The man, identified by police on Friday as Parks, can be seen on surveillance video leaning over her and repeatedly looking around several times to make sure there are no witnesses, authorities say.

Police said the victim, who is recovering from the assault, told them she identified Parks by his distinctive teeth, describing previous casual encounters with him in the neighborhood. The NYPD released images of Parks as they continue their manhunt for him.

NYPD

No arrests have been made.

The victim approached NBC New York in the neighborhood and wanted to share her story in order to protect other women in the area.

"He choked me with a belt because he wanted to demand sex with me in exchange for money. And I said no, and I kept moving. So he grabbed from behind with a choking belt and dragged me to the ground over there by the cars and raped me," said the victim, who News 4 is not identifying.

She said the suspect didn't say anything before he launched his attack from behind. She blacked out for what she said was about 20 minutes before she got up and looked for help.

WANTED for RAPE: On 5/01 at 5 AM in the vicinity of East 152 Street and 3 Avenue in the Bronx, a 45-year-old female was walking when an unknown individual approached her from behind, wrapped an object around her neck, and pulled her to the ground causing her to lose… pic.twitter.com/GXqMamhxwl — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) May 10, 2024

"I got up and I talked to some neighbors so they can give me some advice on what to do. So I went to the hospital and got a rape kit, and they gave me some shots and stuff. And then I went to the police precinct and reported it," she told NBC New York.

The victim said she's still fearful because the suspect is known in the neighborhood — and could strike again, especially given his alleged history.

"I've been worried, I'm scared beyond my life because he can pop up anytime and do something to somebody again," she said. "It's not the first time he’s done this to a woman. It’s like the second time to a woman he did that to."

An investigation by the Special Victims Unit is ongoing. Anyone with information on the man is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.