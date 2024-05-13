Manhattan

Tourist stabbed in chest near Port Authority in broad daylight

Surveillance video shows a man sitting on the side of a building. He stands up as a woman approaches. A knife is visible in his right hand

By NBC New York Staff

A 61-year-old man faces assault and criminal weapons possession charges for stabbing a tourist in the chest as she walked down a Manhattan sidewalk in broad daylight over the weekend, authorities say.

The 36-year-old woman was attacked near West 43rd Street and Eighth Avenue around 6:15 p.m. Saturday.

Surveillance video shows the man sitting on the side of a building. He stands up as the woman approaches. A knife is visible in his right hand. He lunges toward her, sinking the weapon into her chest.

She stumbles, stunned. He walks back to where he had been sitting. The man was taken into custody.

The woman is expected to be OK, though she said she was too shaken to discuss her experience.

