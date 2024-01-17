More snow likely Friday ahead of face-numbing freeze: What to expect

What to Know Icy spots refroze overnight, leading to some treacherous travel conditions early Wednesday; some schools delayed opening as well

We're tracking the potential for more light snow Friday; expect it to be similar to the storm earlier in the week, with a general 1 to 3 inches across the tri-state

The coldest air since last February moves in this weekend behind that storm system, and temperatures aren't expected to climb above the freezing mark until Monday

The coldest air since last February moves into the tri-state area later this week, on the heels of yet another wintry system that could first lead to accumulating snow for parts of our area.

Early estimates indicate a widespread 1 to 3 inches of snow is likely for the tri-state area, similar to the recent overnight storm. The latter was enough to break Central Park's 701-day snow drought, but not by much.

Other parts of the tri-state saw higher totals, and schools closed. Delays persisted into Wednesday amid icy roads. Check the latest school closings and delays here.

How much snow will we get?

What's next

It stays quiet on the weather front Wednesday, though it'll be downright frigid, with a high of just 26 degrees expected for the day. It'll be a few-day stretch like that -- and those temperatures are dangerous with prolonged exposure.

Temperatures bump up slightly Thursday to just around the freezing mark as a coastal low develops off the Carolinas. At this point, we're expecting light snow accumulation throughout the day Friday, though projections could change. Expect slower morning and evening commutes on the roads.

That approaching system will also bring the coldest air since last February behind it. Saturday will be the coldest day, with wind chills in the single digits. Expect more of the same for Sunday.

We climb back above freezing by Monday, and then we thaw out. At least we can see a finish line.

Face-numbing 'feels like' temperatures

Extended weather outlook