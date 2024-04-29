NJ parents charged after allegedly leaving toddlers in car to attend wine tasting

Two parents were charged after they left their toddlers in the car to attend a wine tasting at a New Jersey winery, according to law enforcement

John O'Mahoney and Radhika Vyas were charged Thursday with fourth-degree child neglect and cruelty after they ditched the two young children, ages two and three, respectively, the Warren County Prosecutor's Office said.

The incident occurred on Feb. 25 at the Four Sisters Winery in White Township, according to the prosecutor's office. Police were called after O'Mahoney, 43, and Vyas, 37, went in to the winery for a wine tasting session and left the kids in the car.

The two were left unattended in the car for about 20 minutes, the prosecutor's office said. As police were on their way to the winery, the officers were told the car had left after the parents came out. Police found the car in Harmony Township later that day.

The children were not harmed, according to the prosecutor's office.

It was not immediately clear if O'Mahoney or Vyas had hired an attorney. If convicted, the two could face up to 18 months in prison.