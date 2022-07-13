Shark Attack Shuts Down Popular Long Island Beach Again: Source

Swimming was suspended at a Long Island beach Wednesday for the second time this month over another report of "dangerous marine life activity" that a local source with direct knowledge of the case says involved a shark bite to a surfer.

Few official details were immediately available regarding the incident at Smith Point, the same beach where a lifeguard was bitten during a training exercise less than two weeks ago. No details on a possible victim or any possible sighting were known. The source said the attack happened at some point between 7 a.m. and 8 a.m. The surfer's condition wasn't known.

Chopper 4 showed a heavy emergency response at the scene by mid-morning.

Notice for Smith Point Beach: Swimming has been suspended at this time due to dangerous marine life activity on Wednesday July 13, 2022. — Suffolk County Parks (@SuffolkParks) July 13, 2022

Smith Point was one of two Suffolk County beaches that temporarily halted water activities earlier this month over "dangerous marine activity." Cupsogue was the other one that closed, but both beaches reopened for the Fourth of July holiday.

The lifeguard in that first Smith Point case had been playing the victim role in the training exercise when he was bitten in the chest. He tried to swat the creature, said to be 4 to 5 feet long, away and suffered a hand injury, authorities said. It was the first reported shark attack at Smith Point since the beach opened in 1959, the parks commissioner had said.

The lifeguard needed some stitches but was otherwise said to be OK. Authorities had said someone reported seeing a shark in the area before the attack but it wasn't clear if it was the same shark. Days later, last Thursday, a lifeguard in Fire Island's Ocean Beach community was also attacked by a shark. That person also survived.

And another possible shark bite was reported on the last day of June at Jones Beach.

More Shark Sightings to Come?

More sharks are being spotted in the waters off Long Island, a trend that is likely to continue — and experts say that’s not necessarily a bad thing.

Cleaner oceans, warmer water temperatures and a resurgence of bunker fish that sharks feed on are seen as factors, according to experts. Detection, from drones to helicopters, also has improved and reports are easily spread through social media.

“There are a lot more sharks than 10 or 15 years ago,” Christopher Paparo, manager of Stony Brook University’s Marine Sciences Center, told Newsday. “We’re spotting sharks, whales and dolphins here. In the 1960s, we did not have sharks, whales and dolphins.”

Shark attacks in the area have been very rare until recently, with an average of about one reported per 10 years for the last century, Newsday reported. Two lifeguards suffered bites and a third person was bitten in what possibly was a shark attack, within the last two weeks, the newspaper reported.

The United States recorded 47 unprovoked shark bites in 2021, a 42% increase from 33 incidents reported in 2020, according to records kept by the Florida Museum of Natural History.