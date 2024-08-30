NJ man charged in deaths of NHL star and brother who were in town for family wedding

What to Know Sean Higgins, 43, of Woodstown, NJ faces vehicular homicide charges for allegedly killing NHL star Johnny Gaudreau and his brother, Matthew Gaudreau, as the two biked on County Route 551 in NJ

Johnny Gaudreau, star forward for the Columbus Blue Jackets, and his brother, who also played pro hockey for a time and coached kids, were in their hometown for their sister's wedding, which had been set for Friday night. The brothers were 31 and 29 years old, respectively

The Columbus Blue Jackets confirmed the brothers' deaths in a statement Friday, calling Johnny "a great hockey player, but more significantly a loving husband, father, son, brother and friend"

The 43-year-old New Jersey man charged with vehicular homicide in the deaths of National Hockey League star Johnny Gaudreau and his younger brother, Matthew, allegedly caused the crash because he had been, and still was, drinking, and that made him both reckless and impatient, according to a criminal complaint obtained Friday.

Investigators said Sean Higgins smelled of alcohol and admitted having five or six beers before the accident in Salem County's Oldsman Township Thursday evening, the complaint says. Higgins also allegedly said he was drinking while driving when he tried to get around two vehicles on County Route 551, court documents say.

One of the two vehicles moved to the other lane to avoid hitting Johnny and Matthew Gaudreau, who had been biking on a narrow shoulder. Higgins remained where he was and hit both with his Jeep, the complaint says. Witnesses reported the impact happened at a high rate of speed.

The Gaudreau brothers were pronounced dead at the scene. It was the eve of their sister's wedding.

According to the criminal complaint, Higgins allegedly told investigators he believed his drinking had contributed to his reckless driving because it made him impatient.

Attorney information for Higgins, of Woodstown, wasn't immediately available.

Salem County Correctional Facility Sean Higgins, 43

Read the redacted complaint

Johnny Gaudreau, fondly nicknamed "Johnny Hockey," was the star forward for the Blue Jackets after signing in July 2022 as an unrestricted free agent. Previously, he had been with the Calgary Flames. Tributes are pouring in.

Columbus Blue Jackets statement on the passing of Johnny Gaudreau and his brother, Matthew. pic.twitter.com/V2aFykgKIs — Columbus Blue Jackets (@BlueJacketsNHL) August 30, 2024

Johnny Gaudreau played for the Boston College Eagles from 2011 to 2014 and was selected by the Calgary Flames in the 2011 NHL Entry Draft. He was named the 2014 winner of the Hobey Baker Award as the best player in the NCAA; he and his brother were playing for the same team that year.

The brothers grew up in Salem County and played hockey together at Gloucester Catholic High School. Matthew Gaudreau was the head hockey coach there following his own five-year professional career.

The National Hockey League also mourned the brothers' deaths. In a statement on X, NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman said he was "shocked and saddened" by their losses.

"While Johnny’s infectious spirit for the game and show-stopping skills on the ice earned him the nickname ‘Johnny Hockey,’ he was more than just a dazzling hockey player; he was a doting father and beloved husband, son, brother and teammate who endeared himself to every person fortunate enough to have crossed his path," the statement said.

Commissioner Bettman Statement on the Passing of Johnny Gaudreau. https://t.co/JJHCkBDIzF pic.twitter.com/fhbjomNOPw — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) August 30, 2024

"Gaudreau often told the story of how his father taught him to skate as a child in his home state of New Jersey and he carried that same youthful passion throughout his 11 NHL seasons. A skilled playmaker, Gaudreau participated in the NHL All-Star Game seven times where he was always a fan favorite, particularly while showcasing his talents in the various skills competitions for which he was so well suited."

“We send our most heart-felt condolences to his wife Meredith; their children, Noa and Johnny; his parents, Guy and Jane; and sisters Kristen and Katie. And we grieve alongside his teammates, members of the Blue Jackets and Flames organizations, his many friends in hockey and countless fans around the world for whom he created indelible memories on and off the ice.”