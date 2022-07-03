Shark Bites Long Island Lifeguard in Chest During Training Exercise

Swimming has been suspended at a couple of Long Island beaches Sunday after a lifeguard participating in a training exercise at Smith Point Beach was bitten by a shark.

The lifeguard was one of several in the water for a safety exercise Sunday morning the shark approached and sunk his teeth into the man's, Suffolk County Executive Steve Ballone said.

The shark was reportedly between 4 and 5 feet long.

The victim was able to get out of the water and up to the station where he was bandaged up before going to Southside Hospital, Ballone added.

Smith Point and Cupsogue beaches will be closed for the rest of the day, parks officials announced on Twitter.

Notice for Smith Point and Cupsogue beaches: swimming has been suspended due to dangerous marine activity as Sunday, July 3. — Suffolk County Parks (@SuffolkParks) July 3, 2022

The beaches were expected to reopen on Monday for the July 4th holiday, the executive said.

Lifeguards will continue to monitor the beaches with drones, paddle boards, and personal water craft, in addition to watching from the shore.