Kelly Ripa reacts to daughter Lola Consuelos posting topless photo

Originally appeared on E! Online

Kelly Ripa’s not a regular mom.

In fact, the Emmy winner had an award-worthy response after her and Mark Consuelos’ daughter Lola Consuelos posted a topless sunbathing photo to Instagram Aug. 22, which she captioned, “Is this demure?”

Without skipping a beat, the "Live With Kelly and Mark" cohost — in the vein of the popular TikTok trend started by influencer Jools Lebron — commented on the post, “It’s very mindful.”

The carousel of images, set to her sound “Paranoia Silverlining,” shows Lola Consuelos rocking a bandana and not much else in one shot. Meanwhile, in the second image, she’s wearing a moss green bikini while laying on her stomach and tanning her back.

It’s no surprise that the longtime talk show host wasn’t bothered by her daughter’s racy pic. She and Mark Consuelos regularly share thirst traps of one another on social media in addition to their on-camera flirting on "Live."

Back in April the couple opened up about how their relationship has changed after 28 years of marriage now that they cohost "Live With Kelly and Mark" together.

"I just feel like a good marriage comes from within," Ripa who also shares sons Michael Consuelos, 27, and Joaquin Consuelos, 21, with Mark Consuelos told E! News at the time. "And it doesn't matter what business you're in. If you have a solid foundation at home, then your foundation is solid no matter what your job is."

To say Mark Consuelos is proud of his wife, Kelly Ripa, is an understatement! Kelly is on the 2024 Time 100 list and her “Live with Kelly and Mark” co-host couldn’t stop gushing over his wife at the Time 100 Gala red carpet.

As for their 23-year-old daughter, Lola Consuelos has earned respect in her own right since graduating from New York University in 2023 thanks to her beautiful voice and impressive online covers of hit songs like Sabrina Carpenter’s “Espresso.”

And she has pulled lots of inspiration from some of today’s top musical acts. Earlier this month, Ripa spoke about the Disney Channel star that inspired her only daughter.

“Miley Cyrus has been such a singular influence in her life,” Ripa told E! News’ Francesca Amiker at the Disney Legends Awards Aug. 11. “And 'Hannah Montana' was such a huge show in our house.”