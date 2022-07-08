Lifeguard on NY's Fire Island Latest to Be Bitten by a Shark

A lifeguard in the Fire Island community of Ocean Beach is the latest person to be bitten in recent days by a shark in New York's Long Island waters.

Ocean Beach Mayor James Mallott tells Newsday the lifeguard was performing training about 150 to 200 yards offshore on Thursday morning and he felt something bite him near his left foot.

The lifeguard then swam to shore, where he was taken by ambulance to a nearby hospital, treated and released.

Ocean Beach is a village on Fire Island, a barrier island off the southern shore of Long Island.

Thursday's bite comes days after another lifeguard, who had been playing the role of a victim during a training exercise, was bitten in the chest and hand by a shark off Smith Point Beach, also located on Fire Island.

On June 30, a man swimming off Jones Beach on Long Island was bitten on the foot, possibly by a shark.