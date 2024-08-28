New Yorker among 6 more deaths now linked to Boar's Head deli meat listeria outbreak

A New Yorker was among six additional deaths to be reported as part of a deli meat-linked listeria outbreak in the U.S., which has left a total of nine people dead and nearly 60 people hospitalized, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Since the last update earlier in August, the CDC said that 14 more people have been sickened as a result of listeria linked to Boar's Head brand deli meats. As of Wednesday, 57 people had been hospitalized in connection to the outbreak.

Of the deaths reported thus far, two have been in the tri-state area: a New York resident and a New Jersey resident. No further information was immediately available regarding when or where in each state the deaths occurred, nor were there any details provided about the victims' identities.

The six newly reported deaths also include two people from South Carolina, and one each from Florida, Tennessee and New Mexico, according to the CDC. Two other previously reported deaths were from Illinois and Virginia.

The CDC said the listeria outbreak is the largest since a 2011 outbreak linked to cantaloupe.

Boar's Head expanded its recall in July to include an additional 7 million pounds of ready-to-eat products made at a Virginia plant as the investigation continues. Those include liverwurst, ham, beef salami, bologna and other products made at the firm's Jarratt, Virginia, plant.

Get Tri-state area news delivered to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York's News Headlines newsletter.

The CDC advised everyone to check for any remaining Boar's Head products in their homes, especially because they can have a longer shelf life. Some of the products impacted by the recall may have sell-by dates into Oct. 2024.

Health officials said refrigerators should be thoroughly cleaned and sanitized to prevent contamination of other foods. Any recalled product can be returned to stores for a refund, company officials said.

Click here for the full list of recalled products.

Illnesses first started being reported between late May and mid-July, but have continued into late August.

The problem was discovered when a liverwurst sample collected by health officials in Maryland tested positive for listeria. Further testing showed that the type of bacteria was the same strain causing illnesses in people.

“Out of an abundance of caution, we decided to immediately and voluntarily expand our recall to include all items produced at the Jarratt facility,” the company said on its website. It has also halted production of ready-to-eat foods at the plant.

The meat was distributed to stores nationwide, as well as to the Cayman Islands, the Dominican Republic, Mexico and Panama, Agriculture Department officials said.

An estimated 1,600 people get listeria food poisoning each year and about 260 die, according to the CDC.

How can listeria get into deli meat?

Listeria bacteria thrive in moist environments, including soil and water and decaying vegetation and are carried by some animals. The hardy germs are typically spread when food is harvested, processed, transported or stored in places that are contaminated with the bacteria. When the bacteria get into a food processing plant, they can be tough to eradicate.

Many of the people in the outbreak reported eating meats sliced at grocery store deli counters. During the investigation, listeria was detected in an unopened loaf of Boar's Head liverwurst at a Maryland store; the Agriculture Department said further testing showed the same strain was causing illnesses in people.

How does listeria make people sick?

People are sickened with listeria poisoning when they eat foods contaminated with the bacteria. Symptoms can be mild and include fever, muscle aches, nausea, vomiting and diarrhea. More serious illness can include headache, stiff neck, confusion, loss of balance and convulsions.

Listeria poisoning is tricky, because symptoms can start quickly, within a few hours or days after eating contaminated food. But they also can take weeks or up to three months to show up.

Those most vulnerable to getting sick include the very young, people older than 65 and those with weakened immune systems or who are pregnant.

Listeria symptoms

Listeria infections typically cause fever, muscle aches and tiredness and may cause stiff neck, confusion, loss of balance and convulsions. Symptoms can occur quickly or to up to 10 weeks after eating contaminated food. The infections are especially dangerous for people older than 65, those with weakened immune systems and during pregnancy.

Does cooking kill listeria?

Listeria can survive and grow in food even when it's refrigerated, but the bacteria can be killed by heating foods to “steaming hot,” or 165 degrees Fahrenheit (74 degrees Celsius), the CDC says. People who are most at risk for illness should avoid the products or heat them before eating.

Most deli meats, however, are eaten cold. Because listeria can survive under refrigeration, it’s important to clean and sanitize any surfaces, including refrigerator drawers and shelves, that may have come in contact with the products, the CDC says.