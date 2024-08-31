Johnny Gaudreau's wife posts message after NHL star's death: ‘we are going to make you proud'

The widow of pro hockey star Johnny Gaudreau shared emotional messages to her husband following his sudden and tragic death in New Jersey.

Gaudreau and his brother Matthew were bicycling when they were hit by the driver of a Jeep, allegedly drinking while driving in Salem County's Oldmans Township Thursday. The 43-year-old New Jersey man has been charged with vehicular homicide.

Johnny Gaudreau's widow, Meredith, posted her first messages on Instagram Saturday, with a series of family photos of the two with their young kids.

"The absolute best dad in the world," she called Johnny. "So caring and loving. The best partner to go through parenthood with. John never missed a single appointment."

"Was the best at putting the baby to sleep and the Apple of Noa’s eye. I love how much she looks like him. We are going to make you proud. We love you so so so much daddy."

In a second post, she said thanked him for the "best years of my life."

Get Tri-state area news delivered to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York's News Headlines newsletter.

"Despite losing you, I am still the luckiest girl in the world to have been yours. I love you so so much. You were perfect. Some days it felt too good to be true. I love every single thing about you. You are my forever and I can’t wait to be with you again."

The news of the brothers' passing shocked the hockey world and beyond.

Johnny and Matthew were in their hometown for their sister's wedding, which had been set for Friday night. The brothers were 31 and 29 years old, respectively.

Matthew Gaudreau was about to become a dad. The 29-year-old's wife Madeline Gaudreau is currently pregnant with the couple's first baby, who will be named Tripp, according to a GoFundMe page set up by family Aug. 30.

"We are heartbroken to share the devastating news that the Gaudreau family has experienced a tragic and unfathomable loss," fundraiser's description read. "On August 29, 2024, a car accident took the lives of Matthew and his brother John."

In a photo from a recent bachelorette party for sister-in-law Katie Gaudreau, Madeline appeared to cradle her baby bump as she posed with other guests.

The couple got married on in July 17, 2021 and Johnny followed suit nearly two months later, tying the knot with his wife Meredith Gaudreau on Sept. 4, 2021.

Johnny and Meredith welcomed their first baby — a daughter named Noa Harper — in September 2022. They became two-time parents earlier this year, when Meredith gave birth to son Johnny Edward in February.

Drew Hallowell/Getty Images The Philadelphia Phillies observe a moment of silence in honor of Columbus Blue Jackets hockey player Johnny Gaudreau and his brother Matthew before a game against the Atlanta Braves at Citizens Bank Park on August 30, 2024 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

In the wake of the Gaudreau brothers' passing, their uncle Jim Gaudreau shared a statement on behalf of the family mourning the deaths of "two amazing humans."

"We want to let everyone know we are receiving your messages of love and support and we appreciate your continued thoughts and prayers," he wrote on Facebook. "We ask for your continued respect and privacy during this very difficult period of grief."