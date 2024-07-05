4 injured, cars damaged after Port Jefferson Station home fireworks display: PD

Four people are recovering Friday after being injured in a home fireworks display in Port Jefferson Station on Independence Day, police said. Several cars parked on the street were also damaged in the incident.

Police said a large group of people were watching the fireworks display at a home on Foxrun Road around 10 p.m. "when a firework went astray."

Two men, a woman, and an eight-year-old girl were all injured in the incident, according to Suffolk County police. The four victims were taken to Stony Brook University Hospital. One of the victims is being treated for burns and a serious leg injury, while another was treated for burns and a severed finger, police said.

A number of empty fireworks boxes could be seen outside a home on Foxrun Road in Port Jefferson Station Friday following a large fireworks display on July 4 that injured multiple people, according to police.

Damage could be seen in the window of a car in Port Jefferson Station after a firework "went astray" on Friday, according to police.

Police said there have been no arrests connected with the incident.

Detectives are asking anyone with information to call 631-854-8652.

The Port Jefferson incident was one of several fireworks accidents on Long Island over the Fourth of July holiday that left people injured.

In a separate incident on Long Island, police said a man severed three fingers on his left hand and damaged the other two fingers in a fireworks accident in Copiague, police said.

In a third accident, a 33-year-old Long Island man was arrested over a firework accident that involved an 11-year-old kid and two homes on fire in Levittown, authorities say.