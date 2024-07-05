11-year-old's fireworks accident sets two Long Island homes on fire, police say

A 33-year-old Long Island man has been arrested over a firework accident that involved an 11-year-old kid and two homes on fire, authorities say.

Karamjit Singh allegedly gave the child the firework outside his home in Levittown on the morning of July 4 and told the child to ignite it. It malfunctioned and ignited a detached shed, which became engulfed in flames, police said.

Police say the fire spread to Singh's home and to a neighbor's home. Both homes suffered extensive damage, police say. No injuries were reported.

Sing is charged with arson, reckless endangerment, child endangerment and various fireworks-related offenses. Information on a possible attorney for him wasn't immediately available Friday.

In a separate incident in Suffolk County the night before, a man lost multiple fingers in a fireworks accident in Copiague. On Monday, such an accident cost another man a whole hand.