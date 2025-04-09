New Jersey

Prospect Park council member faces charges in NJ: Sources

By Jonathan Dienst

About three dozen people associated with an organized crime family have been charged in New Jersey on a range of state charges including gambling, money laundering and other related alleged crimes, two sources familiar with the matter tell NBC New York.

Among those arrested was Prospect Park Councilman Anand Shah, although the allegations apparently do not relate to his role as a public official, the two sources said. Details of alleged wrongdoing that led to Shah’s arrest were unclear.

Calls and emails to Shah this afternoon for comment were not immediately returned. When reached by phone, Council President Felicia Ortiz said she had not been advised of the details of the situation.

The mayor of Prospect Park, Mohamed Khairullah, said in a statement that he had been made aware of Shah's arrest.

"While we do not yet know the full scope or outcome of the legal process ahead, I want to reaffirm that this administration holds all public officials to the highest standards of ethics and accountability. Our commitment to lawful and transparent governance remains firm," said Khairullah. "This is undoubtedly a difficult time for Councilman Shah’s family and those close to him. I ask that we allow the legal process to proceed without speculation."

The NJ Globe was the first to report news of Shah's arrest.

The New Jersey State Attorney General and NJ State Police helped lead the months-long investigation, the sources said. No comment was available from either agency.  

A news conference is expected to take place Thursday afternoon in Trenton where officials will detail the charges.

