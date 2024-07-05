Man severs fingers in Long Island fireworks accident: Police

A man severed three fingers on his left hand and damaged the other two fingers in a fireworks accident in Suffolk County on July 4, police said.

Ryan McCloskey, 21, was lighting a firework at an Independence Day party in Copiague just after 9 p.m. when it exploded in his hand, according to Suffolk County police. The incident occurred in front of a residence on Trouville Road.

McCloskey also suffered a burn to one his legs, officials said. He was transported to a hospital in West Islip for treatment on non-life threatening injuries, police said.

When they first arrived at the scene of the accident, police used a tourniquet to help stop the bleeding in McCloskey's hand.

In another Long Island fireworks incident, a 33-year-old man was arrested over a firework accident that involved an 11-year-old kid and two Levittown homes on fire, authorities say.