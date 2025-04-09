Showers in the forecast for the weekend across tri-state

After last weekend delivered damp and dreary weather from start to finish, some weekend sunshine would be a nice change of pace. Unfortunately, there are more showers in the forecast. But it’s not all bad news: we will end the weekend on a brighter note.

Patchy sprinkles or light rain showers return to the region as early as Thursday evening. The vast majority of roads will be damp heading into the morning commute on Friday, but travel conditions should be okay. In the Catskills overnight temperatures dip to freezing, so a light coating of snow is likely by early Friday morning. Any untreated roads could be slick.

A few stray showers will drift through during the day on Friday, but steady rain will hold off until after dinner. It will last until around sunrise on Saturday and could bring us over an inch of rain. There could be another shot of light snow mixed in with rain in the Catskills during the pre-dawn hours of Saturday. Overall two-day snow totals will be light – and any snow that does stick won’t last long.

During the day Saturday, we’ll be back to damp conditions with passing mist, drizzle or light rain showers. The day won’t be a washout, so don’t expect any sporting events or activities to be cancelled, but it will stay chilly, gray, and damp – reminiscent of last weekend. A rain jacket and the umbrella would be good things to keep close.

By Sunday, the system responsible for the dreariness will be on its way out, making for a drier end to the weekend. We’ll still have the lingering clouds, but you probably won’t need an umbrella. In fact, by the late afternoon, we may even get a peek or two at the sun.

This weekend is the wrap-up of the Cherry Blossom Festival at Branch Brook Park. If you’re heading that way, Sunday will be the better day to make the trip. Not only will skies be drier, but temperatures, while still on the cooler side, will be starting to trend upward. You’ll need a jacket, but this subtle warm-up is a hint of what is to come for us next week.

It may not be in time for the weekend, but the sunnier and warmer days are back in a big way starting Monday. Temperatures quickly go from a March feel to a May one as highs make a run at 70 degrees by Tuesday.