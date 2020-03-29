Police Seek Man in Connection With Subway Fire that Killed ‘Hero’ Train Conductor, Hurt 16

What to Know The NYPD is seeking a man for questioning in connection with a subway fire that killed a 36-year-old train operator and injured 16 other people early Friday

Large plumes of smoke were seen billowing from grates above the station at 110th Street and Lenox Avenue in Manhattan

Police are investigating the fire as an act of arson. Anyone with information about the man police are searching for is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS

NYPD, FDNY fire marshals and ATF investigators responded to the 1, 2 and 3-train subway station at 110th Street and Lenox Avenue in Manhattan shortly before 3:30 a.m. Friday after large plumes of smoke were seen billowing from grates on the street.

Emergency responders found three men and one woman suffering from smoke inhalation at the scene, the NYPD said. A fifth man, 36-year-old train operator Garrett Goble, of Brooklyn, was found on the train roadbed, according to police. He was pronounced dead at a nearby hospital.

Police on Saturday released a photo of a person wanted for questioning in connection with the blaze.

TWU Local 100 President Tony Utano said Goble had worked with the MTA for six years, and had a 5-month-old child.

"This is a terrible tragedy for this young train operator, his family, and for the entire transit workforce," Utano said in a statement. "A young man serving the public during a national crisis was killed at just 36 years of age."

"Our conductor acted heroically to move passengers to the platform out of danger and deserves our deepest thanks and support for his bravery," Utano added.

A total of 16 people aside from Goble, some of them firefighters, were hurt. The NYPD on Saturday said the three men and one woman found suffering from smoke inhalation at the scene were in stable condition.

Police are investigating the fire as an act of arson.

Anyone with information about the man police are searching for is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS.