4 Hurt Following Underground Fire at Central Park North Subway Station: FDNY

Four people were injured early Friday morning after a fire broke out inside an underground subway station in Manhattan.

The FDNY says the call about the fire at 110th Street Central Park North subway station came in around 3:20 a.m. It wasn't immediately clear what started the fire but large plumes of smoke can be seen billowing out from the grates on the street.

The MTA suspended its 3 train service between 148th Street and Times Square due to the fire. Uptown 2 trains are also ending at 96 Street.

No other information was immediately available.

