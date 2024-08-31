Street closures for West Indian American Labor Day celebrations

The Labor Day weekend marks the return of one of the city's most colorful and jubilant celebrations.

The West Indian American Day Junior Carnival kicks off Saturday and the Labor Day parade and festival will be on Monday, Aug. 2.

Here are the streets that will be blocked off this weekend in Brooklyn:

West Indian American Day Junior Carnival

The following streets will be fully closed for the West Indian American Day Junior Carnival on Saturday (at the discretion of NYPD) in Brooklyn.

Location(s):

Get Tri-state area news delivered to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York's News Headlines newsletter.

St. John’s Place between Kingston Avenue and Franklin Avenue

Franklin Avenue between St. John’s Place and President Street

President Street between Franklin Avenue and Washington Avenue

Washington Avenue between Sterling Place and Empire Boulevard

Classon Avenue between President Street and Eastern Parkway

J’ouvert & West Indian American Labor Day Parade and Festival

The following streets will be fully closed for the J’ouvert and West Indian American Labor Day Parade and Festival Sunday and Monday (at the discretion of NYPD) in Brooklyn.

Location(s):

Grand Army Plaza (Entire Circle)

Buffalo Avenue between Eastern Parkway and East New York Avenue

Rochester Avenue between East New York Avenue and Sterling Place

Ralph Avenue between Eastern Parkway and East New York Avenue

East New York Avenue between Howard Avenue and Utica Avenue

Eastern Parkway between Howard Avenue and Grand Army Plaza

Washington Avenue between Sterling Place and Lincoln Road

Flatbush Avenue between Grand Army Plaza and Caton Avenue

Ocean Avenue between Empire Boulevard and Parkside Avenue

Butler Place between Grand Army Plaza and Sterling Place

St. John’s Place between Underhill Avenue and Grand Army Plaza

Rockaway Parkway between East New York Avenue and Rutland Road

Parkside Avenue between Park Circle and Flatbush Avenue

Bedford Avenue between Eastern Parkway and Empire Boulevard

Empire Boulevard between Flatbush Avenue and Nostrand Avenue

Nostrand Avenue between Empire Boulevard and Linden Boulevard

Lincoln Place between Eastern Parkway and East New York Avenue

For more information, visit the city’s event site.