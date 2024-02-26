Manhunt intensifies for trio in NYC subway killing

The NYPD has released the names of three individuals wanted in connection with the death of a 45-year-old subway rider ahead of last Friday's morning rush as it ramps up its effort to apprehend the alleged killers.

Police late Sunday identified the trio as 24-year-old Justin Herde, 38-year-old Betty Cotto and 42-year-old Alfredo Trinidad. The relationship among the three wasn't clear. It didn't appear they had a prior connection to the victim.

According to the NYPD, the victim, identified as William Alvarez of the Bronx, was riding a southbound D train just before 5 a.m. Friday when the trio boarded at Fordham Road. One of them sat next to Alvarez. An argument ensued.

The disagreement soon turned physical, and the other two suspects joined in to make it a three-on-one fight, according to NYPD Transit Chief Michael Kemper. The train pulled into the next station, the 182nd-183rd streets stop, and the three suspects ran off.

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

Police were called to the scene on Grand Concourse and found the victim unconscious. He was seen being rushed out of the station on a stretcher and taken to St. Barnabas Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Investigators are still trying to determine what killed him. They say he had either a gunshot wound or a puncture wound to his chest. The medical examiner is working to determine Alvarez's cause of death.

No weapon was recovered at the scene. Police don't know the suspects' whereabouts after they fled. Officials said video from inside the train car showing the entire incident could be a key part of their ongoing investigation.

NYPD The NYPD is looking for the three individuals, two men and a woman (above) in connection with the death of a subway rider in the Bronx Friday morning.

The violence was the latest in a series of subway incidents. On Feb. 12, six people were shot on the platform at the Mt. Eden Avenue subway station in the Bronx as teenagers exchanged gunfire. A 35-year-old was killed in the shooting.

Recent NYPD data paints a concerning picture, with 2023 seeing the highest number of subway assaults since at least 1996. Over that year, there were 570 assaults, marking a slight increase from the previous year and averaging about 1.5 incidents daily.

Police still haven't been able to determine what weapon was used in the victim's murder. News 4's Myles Miller reports.