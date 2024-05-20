Man shot by police in Westchester home after allegedly attacking officer with knife

Chaos unfolded inside a Westchester County home after a 911 call for medical attention escalated into violence, as officers shot a man who attacked them with a knife, according to police.

Officers in North Castle went with EMS to the sprawling home on Hallock Place in Armonk after being told that a 78-year-old woman was in need of medical assistance around 12:30 p.m. Monday, police said. The woman was taken to an area hospital in an ambulance.

As police were at the home, they learned of a 38-year-old man who lived there — and had two outstanding warrants for his arrest. Police said when they tried to detain him, the man got a knife and attacked one of the officers.

The other officer fired two shots in response, police said, injuring the man. The man was taken to the hospital, but his injuries were not considered to be life-threatening. The two officers were also treated for minor injuries.

Police did not share why the woman required medical help, or how she’s connected to the man police shot. However, property records indicate a woman and her adult son live at the home. Neither the identity for the man nor the woman were released.

Westchester County police, along with the district attorney’s office, are assisting with the investigation.