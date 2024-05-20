‘Police Academy' actor Steve Guttenberg visits a real-life police academy on Long Island

Actor Steve Guttenberg, well known for his role in the 1980s "Police Academy" movie franchise at the chance to visit a real-life police academy on Monday.

Guttenberg, who played Officer Carey Mahoney, in four "Police Academy" movies, spoke to recruits at the Nassau Country Police Academy Monday. Guttenberg grew up in North Massapequa and was the son of an NYPD officer.

"It's such an honor to talk to you, because you are the best. You are the best," he told the recruits. "And you are, for the life of your career going to be the best. I want to wish you all good. And I want to tell you what my mother always said to my father every day. She would say before he left, 'I hope you have an uneventful day.' And I hope you have an uneventful career. And what I mean by that is that nothing happens because that's my wish for society. That everybody gets along and everybody follows the rules."

Guttenberg said Nassau County made him the person he is and being back to be honored at the police academy made him emotional.

NBC New York

Guttenberg said he wore his father's real NYPD academy shirt for his audition for the movie.

"Little did I know that movie would change my life," he said.

Guttenberg recently published a book about his relationship with his ailing father called, "Time to Thank: Caregiving for My Hero." He joined "New York Live" last week to talk about the book.

"Sometimes you're lucky and you get a great Dad," Guttenberg said. "He was my best friend."

Steve Guttenberg talks with Lauren Scala and Dahiana Pérez about his new book, “Time To Thank: Caregiving For My Hero,” and the 40th anniversary of “Police Academy.”