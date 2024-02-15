16-year-old arrested in deadly Bronx subway station shootout: source

The U.S. Marshals Regional Task Force has arrested a 16-year-old in connection with this week's deadly Bronx subway station shooting a day ago, a shocking display of violence that played out on the platform in the middle of the afternoon, a senior law enforcement official with direct knowledge of the case said Thursday.

It wasn't immediately clear if the teenager in custody was one of the two suspects police had asked for the public's help finding following the 4:30 p.m. shooting at the Mt. Eden Avenue station on Monday.

One person died and five others were wounded. All five survivors are expected to recover. The lone fatality was a 35-year-old man. His name has not been released.

On Feb 12 at 4:35pm, the 2 males below were on the northbound #4 Train platform at the Mt. Eden Station where 6 people were shot—with 1 killed. @NYPDDetectives are seeking to identify these 2 individuals pictured. DM @NYPDTips or call 800-577-TIPS. All calls are confidential. pic.twitter.com/i3YAJBLZd0 — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) February 13, 2024

Bullets fly at Bronx subway station

Police say that the chaos started with a fight between two groups of teenagers on a northbound No. 4 train approaching the Mount Eden station.

"We have two groups known to each other. They get on the train, one at 125th Street in Manhattan, we had the other get on at 161st Street in the Bronx near Yankee Stadium. Once the groups come together on the train, there's a verbal dispute that quickly turns into a physical fight," NYPD Chief of Detectives Joseph Kenny explained. "As the train is pulling into the station at Mt. Eden, one round is fired inside the train car. You can imagine the chaotic scene. You have a crowded train pulling onto a crowded platform."

At least one person took out a gun and fired while still on the train, police said. When the doors opened, more shots were fired on the platform, which is where each of the victims was struck — with innocent victims caught in the mix.

Investigators have maintained that the shooting was not random, and believe some of the victims include members of the two feuding groups, while others were bystanders. The appears to be gang-related, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.