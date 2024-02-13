NYPD hunts 2 in deadly subway station shooting

The NYPD has released photos of two people they are looking for in connection with the deadly Bronx subway station shooting a day ago, a shocking display of violence that played out on the platform in the middle of the afternoon.

One person died when gunfire broke out around 4:30 p.m. at the Mt. Eden Avenue station along Jerome Avenue, law enforcement said. The five who were injured are all expected to recover.

On Feb 12 at 4:35pm, the 2 males below were on the northbound #4 Train platform at the Mt. Eden Station where 6 people were shot—with 1 killed. @NYPDDetectives are seeking to identify these 2 individuals pictured. DM @NYPDTips or call 800-577-TIPS. All calls are confidential. pic.twitter.com/i3YAJBLZd0 — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) February 13, 2024

Police say that the chaos started with a fight between two groups of teenagers on a northbound No. 4 train approaching the Mount Eden station.

At least one person took out a gun and fired while still on the train, police said. When the doors opened, more shots were fired on the platform, which is where each of the victims was struck — with innocent victims caught in the mix.

The name has not been released of the person who died. He was a 34-year-old man.

Among the injured were two teenagers — a 14-year-old girl and a 15-year-old boy, according to police. A man and a woman in their 20s and a 71-year-old man were shot as well. Each of the injured victims was taken to the hospital, where they are expected to recover, according to police.

Some of the victims were believed to be part of the groups that were involved in the altercation on the train, while others were bystanders.

No arrests had been made as of Tuesday morning. A senior police official said investigators were pulling video from cameras at the train station as part of their effort to identify a suspect or suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.