1 dead, 5 hurt in shooting at Bronx subway station after fight breaks out on train: NYPD

One person was killed and five others were hurt in a shooting at a Bronx subway station after a fight broke out on board a train and spilled out onto the platform, according to police and law enforcement sources.

The gunfire broke out before 5 p.m. at the Mt. Eden Avenue station along Jerome Avenue in the Mt. Eden neighborhood, law enforcement sources said. A fight appeared to have broken out on the northbound 4 train before arriving at the station.

Gunfire erupted soon after, leaving one person dead and five injured on the elevated train platform, an NYPD spokesperson said, adding that the victims appeared to be teens.

The conditions of those hurt were not immediately clear, though one victim made it to the hospital on his own and said he had been shot.

No arrests had yet been made and the shooter was still on the run, a police spokesperson said. The suspects took off running on Mt. Eden Avenue.

Service along the 4 line was delayed in both directions as a result. Police advised people to avoid the area of Jerome Avenue between Inwood Avenue and Townsend Avenue.

ADVISORY: Due to an active police investigation, please avoid the area of Jerome Ave between Inwood Ave and Townsend Ave in Bronx, NY which is in the confines of the @NYPD44Pct . Please use alternate routes and expect traffic in the area. pic.twitter.com/myEeFoTJJi — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) February 12, 2024

This is a developing story, please check back for updates.