Subway rider shot dead on D train ahead of morning rush

A 45-year-old subway rider was shot and killed on a D train in the Bronx Friday, just before the morning rush got underway, police say. They have no one in custody.

According to the NYPD, cops responding to a 911 call of a man shot at the East 182nd Street and Grand Concourse station around 5 a.m. found the victim with a single gunshot wound to the torso. He was unconscious and later pronounced dead at a hospital.

Further investigation revealed the man was shot on a southbound train as it was approaching the station, police say. His identity is being withheld pending family notification.

No details on the circumstances or possible suspects were immediately available. No weapon was recovered.

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

B and D trains were bypassing the 182nd Street-183rd Street stop through the morning as cops investigated.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.