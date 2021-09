New York City is asking residents to report their Ida damage to the city's damage assessment tool so they can prioritize responses and repairs.

.@nycemergencymgt’s Damage Assessment Tool allows the City to immediately collect damage information from New Yorkers to assess and respond to storm impact.



Report storm damage in your neighborhood NOW:



➡️ https://t.co/WpOpcxqMNk. — City of New York (@nycgov) September 2, 2021

The city's Damage Assessment Tool is here; be advised that it's a tracking tool, though, and doesn't provide a confirmation number.

