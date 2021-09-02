How Much Rain Did Ida Dump in Your Area? Check Final Totals From Around Tri-State

Remnants of Ida slammed the tri-state area this week with well more than a month's worth of rain, triggering historic flash flood emergencies in parts of the region and killing more than two dozen people, almost half of them in New York City.

Central Park saw more than 1.6 times its rainfall average for the month of September in just a matter of hours from Ida, final totals from the National Weather Service show.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Check out the latest rainfall totals in your area or use our handy map below. Don't see your neighborhood listed? Get full totals from the National Weather Service.

Data released by the National Weather Service shows unofficial rain totals from Ida as of September 2. Click on each data point to see the observed total.

New York

New York City Central Park 7.19 in LaGuardia Airport 6.90 in Midtown Manhattan 7.49 in Prospect Park 5.87 in South Slope 7.01 in Fordham 7.38 in Flushing 6.90 in College of Staten Island 8.31 in Nassau County Glen Cove 9.09 in Locust Valley 6.72 in Wantagh 1.89 in Mineola 3.41 in Levittown 4.43 in Suffolk County Port Jefferson Station 6.64 in Centereach 6.63 in East Setauket 6.86 in Miller Place 6.69 in Montauk Airport 3.20 in Westchester County Mount Kisco 8.46 in New Rochelle 7.79 in Tarrytown 6.97 in Midland Park 5.08 in Mamaroneck 4.40 in Pleasantville 6.14 in

New Jersey

Bergen County North Arlington 8.80 in Tenafly 7.28 in Fair Lawn 6.96 in Hasbrouck Heights 8.01 in New Milford 7.28 in Lodi 6.76 in Essex County Newark 6.96 in Maplewood 8.39 in Montclair 7.54 in West Orange 6.66 in Hudson County Harrison 8.72 in Secaucus 5.63 in Hoboken 4.93 in Kearny 7.91 in Passaic County Clifton 6.87 in West Milford 5.44 in Passaic 8.43 in Paterson 7.46 in

Connecticut

Fairfield County Danbury 6.64 in Westport 5.94 in Stamford 8.10 in Greenwich 7.65 in Middlesex County Clinton 8.37 in Middlefield 5.85 in Westbrook 5.91 in New Haven County Hamden 5.88 in Seymour 8.72 in New London County East Lyme 7.36 in Norwich 7.48 in

Historic flooding from the remnants of Hurricane Ida caused problems across the northeast U.S.