How Much Rain Did Ida Dump in Your Area? Check Final Totals From Around Tri-State

Remnants of Ida slammed the tri-state area this week with well more than a month's worth of rain, triggering historic flash flood emergencies in parts of the region and killing more than two dozen people, almost half of them in New York City.
Central Park saw more than 1.6 times its rainfall average for the month of September in just a matter of hours from Ida, final totals from the National Weather Service show.
Check out the latest rainfall totals in your area or use our handy map below. Don't see your neighborhood listed? Get full totals from the National Weather Service.
Data released by the National Weather Service shows unofficial rain totals from Ida as of September 2. Click on each data point to see the observed total.
Data: NWS New York • Nina Lin / NBC
New York
|New York City
|Central Park
|7.19 in
|LaGuardia Airport
|6.90 in
|Midtown Manhattan
|7.49 in
|Prospect Park
|5.87 in
|South Slope
|7.01 in
|Fordham
|7.38 in
|Flushing
|6.90 in
|College of Staten Island
|8.31 in
|Nassau County
|Glen Cove
|9.09 in
|Locust Valley
|6.72 in
|Wantagh
|1.89 in
|Mineola
|3.41 in
|Levittown
|4.43 in
|Suffolk County
|Port Jefferson Station
|6.64 in
|Centereach
|6.63 in
|East Setauket
|6.86 in
|Miller Place
|6.69 in
|Montauk Airport
|3.20 in
|Westchester County
|Mount Kisco
|8.46 in
|New Rochelle
|7.79 in
|Tarrytown
|6.97 in
|Midland Park
|5.08 in
|Mamaroneck
|4.40 in
|Pleasantville
|6.14 in
New Jersey
|Bergen County
|North Arlington
|8.80 in
|Tenafly
|7.28 in
|Fair Lawn
|6.96 in
|Hasbrouck Heights
|8.01 in
|New Milford
|7.28 in
|Lodi
|6.76 in
|Essex County
|Newark
|6.96 in
|Maplewood
|8.39 in
|Montclair
|7.54 in
|West Orange
|6.66 in
|Hudson County
|Harrison
|8.72 in
|Secaucus
|5.63 in
|Hoboken
|4.93 in
|Kearny
|7.91 in
|Passaic County
|Clifton
|6.87 in
|West Milford
|5.44 in
|Passaic
|8.43 in
|Paterson
|7.46 in
Connecticut
|Fairfield County
|Danbury
|6.64 in
|Westport
|5.94 in
|Stamford
|8.10 in
|Greenwich
|7.65 in
|Middlesex County
|Clinton
|8.37 in
|Middlefield
|5.85 in
|Westbrook
|5.91 in
|New Haven County
|Hamden
|5.88 in
|Seymour
|8.72 in
|New London County
|East Lyme
|7.36 in
|Norwich
|7.48 in