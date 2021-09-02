severe weather

How Much Rain Did Ida Dump in Your Area? Check Final Totals From Around Tri-State

Central Park typically gets 4.31 inches of rain during the month of September -- and saw more than 1.6 times that in just a matter of hours as Ida hit

NBC Universal, Inc.

Remnants of Ida slammed the tri-state area this week with well more than a month's worth of rain, triggering historic flash flood emergencies in parts of the region and killing more than two dozen people, almost half of them in New York City.

Central Park saw more than 1.6 times its rainfall average for the month of September in just a matter of hours from Ida, final totals from the National Weather Service show.

Check out the latest rainfall totals in your area or use our handy map below. Don't see your neighborhood listed? Get full totals from the National Weather Service.

Data released by the National Weather Service shows unofficial rain totals from Ida as of September 2. Click on each data point to see the observed total.

Data: NWS New York • Nina Lin / NBC

New York

New York City
Central Park7.19 in
LaGuardia Airport6.90 in
Midtown Manhattan7.49 in
Prospect Park5.87 in
South Slope7.01 in
Fordham7.38 in
Flushing6.90 in
College of Staten Island8.31 in
Nassau County
Glen Cove9.09 in
Locust Valley6.72 in
Wantagh1.89 in
Mineola3.41 in
Levittown4.43 in
Suffolk County
Port Jefferson Station6.64 in
Centereach6.63 in
East Setauket6.86 in
Miller Place6.69 in
Montauk Airport3.20 in
Westchester County
Mount Kisco8.46 in
New Rochelle7.79 in
Tarrytown6.97 in
Midland Park5.08 in
Mamaroneck4.40 in
Pleasantville6.14 in

New Jersey

Bergen County
North Arlington8.80 in
Tenafly7.28 in
Fair Lawn6.96 in
Hasbrouck Heights8.01 in
New Milford7.28 in
Lodi6.76 in
Essex County
Newark6.96 in
Maplewood8.39 in
Montclair7.54 in
West Orange6.66 in
Hudson County
Harrison8.72 in
Secaucus5.63 in
Hoboken4.93 in
Kearny7.91 in
Passaic County
Clifton 6.87 in
West Milford5.44 in
Passaic8.43 in
Paterson7.46 in

Connecticut

Fairfield County
Danbury6.64 in
Westport5.94 in
Stamford8.10 in
Greenwich7.65 in
Middlesex County
Clinton8.37 in
Middlefield5.85 in
Westbrook 5.91 in
New Haven County
Hamden5.88 in
Seymour8.72 in
New London County
East Lyme7.36 in
Norwich7.48 in
Historic flooding from the remnants of Hurricane Ida caused problems across the northeast U.S.

This article tagged under:

severe weatherStorm Team 4HURRICANE idanj floodinghoboken flooding
