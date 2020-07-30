NYC Releases Plan for Return to In-Person Learning, as Tri-State Faces Conflicting Options

What to Know The plan includes closing a classroom if one or more students from that class test positive for coronavirus, and switching to remote learning for 14 days

If two or more students in a school test positive, they’ll close the entire school and enact remote learning for the same time period

If at least two children are infected off campus, the school will be closed while an investigation gets underway

The largest school district in the nation is facing its biggest test yet: Finding a way, any way, to get students back in the classroom, at least part-time, during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Thursday evening, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio and Schools Chancellor Richard Carranza announced new protocols that are designed to protect students and staff, and potentially prevent outbreaks, as in-person learning restarts.

The plan includes closing a classroom if one or more students from that class test positive for coronavirus, and switching to remote learning for 14 days. If two or more students in a school test positive, they’ll close the entire school and enact remote learning for the same time period. If at least two children are infected off campus, the school will be closed while an investigation gets underway.

When the buildings reopen, the city said that all schools will be required to have other precautions in place to deal with any possible COVID concerns, such as an isolation room for students with symptoms that has a dedicated staff member or health professional to monitor them until a parent or guardian can arrive to pick them up. If a student or teacher is feeling sick, they are required to stay home and, if their symptoms are consistent with COVID-19, are asked to get tested. Any staff members who become symptomatic will be asked to immediately leave the building.

Any positive confirmed cases will trigger an investigation by the NYC Test + Trace Corps to determine who may have been in close contact at the school, the city said.

“We are doing everything in our power to keep kids healthy while ensuring they are getting the education they deserve. These rigorous test and trace protocols will keep our students and staff safe as we start off this new school year,” de Blasio said.

The city’s Department of Education said it will be purchasing large of various PPE for students, teachers and staffs at the schools, including: facial coverings, hand sanitizer, disinfectant and electrostatic sprayers. Carranza said that he believes schools in the city are better positioned to restart in-person learning than anywhere else in the country right now.

The mayor submitted the framework for the city’s back to school plan one day ahead of Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s deadline on Friday. The final decision on what schools in the state will look like will come from Cuomo, who has said he will announce his decision in the first week of August.

In addition to cleaning and other safety protocols, all school staff members will be asked to take a COVID test before September 10, which is slated to be the first day of school. Officials pledged that those individuals will be given priority at 34 city-run testing locations, which have been plagued of late by delays in returning results.

About 40 miles north of NYC, Bedford Central School District in Westchester County said it is ready to bring back all students from kindergarten through second grade full time, Monday through Friday. Special education classes will also return full-time, while students in grades 3-12 will have some forms of hybrid schooling.

One district is bringing its youngest students back for full-time, in-person learning, while older students will have a mix of in-class and remote learning. News 4's Lynda Baquero reports.

Bedford’s hybrid model will limit capacity to 50 percent of children being taught in-person, and students will alternate attending classes two or three days each week. Other measures include spreading out desks, lunch held in classrooms – which, along with offices, will be sanitized twice daily – and no after school activities.

Also in Westchester, Byram Hills Central School District announced its plans for in-school lessons for kindergarten through sixth grade, with hybrid learning for grades seven to 12.

Limited capacity, staggered school days and social distancing are at the heart of the Bedford plan, but teachers unions across the tri-state (and the country) have balked at the idea of returning to class in just a matter of weeks.

There is also the issue of bussing, which Bedford Superintendent Dr. Joel Adelberg believes will be addressed by parents opting to drive their children to school. Adelberg also said school must be able to switch models at a moment’s notice, with ome valuable lessons learned about all-remote education earlier this year.

“There needs to be the rigor of a day and a structure of a day,” Adelberg said. “You need to get up in the morning and your teacher is expecting to see you at 8:00, there has to be a schedule.”

Over in New Jersey, one school district is going with the opposite approach. The Bayonne School District is hoping to get approved to start the school year completely online. It’s unclear if the state, which said schools have to submit a plan for some in-person learning, will approve the plan.

The Bayonne Board of Education is waiting to hear back after sending their proposal to the state, but the district says they do have back-up options.

Plan follows "drills" which found the district was not yet ready for in-person learning. NJ education officials are expected to rule on Bayonne's request next week. News 4's Rana Novini reports.

“We have great plans in place in case this is not approved. We’ll go to a hybrid schedule,” said Bayonne Superintendent John Niesz, who believes that the safest option is staying all-remote. Niesz referenced older school buildings already being at capacity, and says social distancing won’t always be available while also recognizing the struggles of having enough PPE.

“The most important thing is the health and safety. That’s what we seek first in life and everything else builds upon that,” Niesz said.

The New Jersey Department of Education did not respond to a request for comment.

In Connecticut, Gov. Ned Lamont said Thursday that districts will be able to choose between a full return to in-person learning, or a hybrid learning plan. Either option would not require the approval by the state.