NBC New York to exclusively air and stream live coverage of 263nd NYC St. Patrick's Day Parade on March 16

Offering a front row seat for one of the world’s most popular and longest-running parades, NBC 4 New York will carry exclusive, live coverage of the 263rd New York City St. Patrick’s Day Parade on Saturday, March 16. Starting at 11 a.m. ET and continuing through 3 p.m. ET, Tri-State viewers can enjoy the over-the-air broadcast on WNBC, on NBCNewYork.com and the NBC New York App. The parade will also be available for a national audience through the station’s “NBC New York News” streaming channel. “NBC New York News” is also available for international audiences on some streaming platforms. (Click here for a step-by-step guide to accessing the NBC New York streaming channel)

“The St. Patrick’s Day Parade is the largest celebration of Irish heritage in the world. It is also a spectacular day in New York City, filled with unique sights and sounds you cannot find anywhere else. We cannot wait to bring WNBC’s viewers on another memorable journey up Fifth Avenue,” said Eric Lerner, President and General Manager of NBC 4 New York.

Broadcast coverage will be led by WNBC Weekend Today in New York anchor Gus Rosendale and News 4 New York investigative reporter Sarah Wallace. Rosendale will be joined in the broadcast booth by Ireland Calls Radio Show personality, Treasa Goodwin-Smyth and Tommy Smyth, world renowned sports announcer and commentator. They will be providing viewers with a fun and informative look at Parade’s rich history. Wallace will take viewers on a fun-filled trip along the Fifth Avenue parade route, featuring the traditional stop at St. Patrick’s Cathedral and interviewing Parade participants and spectators every step of the way.

“We are again delighted to partner with WNBC in the broadcast of the historic 263rd New York City St. Patrick’s Day Parade on Saturday, March 16, 2024. This parade that started in 1762 has survived; a war of revolution, World War I, World War II, the great depression, and the pandemics of 1918 and 2020, and this year we have bands coming from all across the United States and Ireland as well as a group coming from Australia, the ULURU- Friends of Erin. We are indeed looking forward to a fantastic day on March 16, celebrating our Irish heritage and culture in the greatest city in the world, New York City,” said Hilary Beirne, Founding Chairman of the New York City St. Patrick's Day Foundation.

Margaret “Maggie” Timoney was named Grand Marshal of the 2024 New York City St. Patrick’s Day Parade. Timoney is the President & CEO of HEINEKEN USA based in White Plains, New York. She is the first woman to serve as chief executive of a major beer company in the US and has worked for more than 20 years with the HEINEKEN Group in the US, Netherlands, Canada and Ireland. A native of Ballina, County Mayo, Ireland, Maggie received both her B.A. and M.B.A at Iona University. She resides in Connecticut with her husband and two children.

About NBC 4 New York / WNBC

NBC 4 New York / WNBC is the flagship station of the NBCUniversal Local division of NBCUniversal, serving the New York Tri-State area for more than 75 years and featuring Alfred I. duPont-Columbia, Edward R. Murrow and Emmy® Award-winning journalists who are among the most accomplished in their field. The station includes the NBC 4 I-Team, New York’s largest televised investigative reporting unit, Better Get Baquero which has recovered more than $10 million for Tri-State consumers and Storm Team 4, certified by WeatheRate for delivering the Tri-State’s most accurate local weather forecast using cutting-edge technology such as Storm Tracker 4, a high-frequency S-Band dual polarization fixed Doppler weather radar.

NBC 4 New York’s digital platforms are also among the most read and watched in the New York market and include the NBC 4 App, dedicated Peacock channel, The Roku Channel, Samsung TV Plus, Xumo Play, Amazon Fire, Google TV, Freevee, TCL and Local Now channels along with unique, out-of-home viewing in local taxis. For more information, visit nbcnewyork.com

About New York City’s St. Patrick’s Day Parade

The New York City St. Patrick’s Parade marched for the first time in 1762, fourteen years before the Declaration of Independence was signed in Independence Hall, Philadelphia. The Parade is regarded as the most popular of the all the Parades in New York City, and honors Saint Patrick - the patron Saint of the Archdiocese of New York and Ireland. The New York Parade consists only of marchers and each year hosts some 250,000 marchers and two million spectators. The Parade has many outstanding marching bands, bagpipers in marching formations, high-school and college bands from throughout the United States and from all over the world. The occasion is televised live to millions of households nationwide for four hours by host station WNBC. The broadcast is webcast live via the internet through the Parade’s web site at NYCStPatricksParade.Org and through WNBC’s web site at www.nbcnewyork.com.

