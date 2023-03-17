Watch NYC St. Patrick's Day Parade Live Here at 11 AM

Tens of thousands of green-outfitted revelers are expected to line Fifth Avenue Friday -- and millions to join virtually -- as New York City's iconic St. Patrick's Day Parade steps off for the 262nd time in its storied history.

Offering a front row seat for one of the world’s most popular and longest-running parades, NBC 4 New York will carry exclusive, live coverage of the St. Patrick's Day festivities starting at 11 a.m. ET and continuing through 3 p.m. ET. Tri-state viewers can enjoy the over-the-air broadcast on WNBC, on NBCNewYork.com and the NBC 4 app.

For the first time, the parade will also be available for a national and international audience through the station’s “NBC New York News” streaming homes on Peacock, The Roku Channel, Samsung TV Plus and Xumo Play. (Click here for a step-by-step guide to accessing the “NBC New York News” streaming channel.)

New York City's St. Patrick's Day Parade is an annual spectacle that celebrates all-things Irish culture...but did you know there's a memorial in Lower Manhattan that calls attention to the country's darker past? The Irish Hunger Memorial in Battery Park aims to raise awareness of the famine in Ireland between 1845 and 1852 that killed approximately one-and-a-half million people. Emmy Beck-Aden reports.

“We are excited to bring one of New York’s most beloved traditions to WNBC viewers across the Tri-State - and around the world. Our live broadcast will include four hours of coverage from along Fifth Avenue, featuring the unique sights and sounds only found at New York City’s St. Patrick’s Day Parade,” said Eric Lerner, President and General Manager of NBC 4 New York.

Broadcast coverage will be led by WNBC Weekend Today in New York anchor Gus Rosendale and News 4 New York reporter Rana Novini. Rosendale will be joined in the broadcast booth by Ireland Calls Radio Show personality, Treasa Goodwin-Smyth, as well as Tommy Smyth, world-renowned sports announcer and commentator. They will be providing viewers with a fun and informative look at Parade’s rich history. Novini will take viewers on a memorable journey up the Fifth Avenue parade route, featuring the traditional stop at St. Patrick’s Cathedral and interviewing Parade participants and spectators every step of the way.

“We are again delighted to partner with WNBC in the broadcast of the historic 262nd New York City St. Patrick’s Day Parade on March 17, 2023. This parade that started in 1762 has survived; a war of revolution, World War I, World War II, the great depression, and the pandemics of 1918 and 2022, and this year we will we see the return of participants and bands from all over the country, on a scale that we have not seen since 2019 because of the pandemic. We are indeed looking forward to a fantastic day on March 17, celebrating Irish heritage and culture in New York City,” said Hilary Beirne, Founding Chairman of the New York City St. Patrick's Day Foundation.

Kevin J. Conway was named Grand Marshal of the 2023 New York City St. Patrick’s Day Parade. Conway is vice chairman of Clayton, Dubilier & Rice, LLC a global private equity firm that he joined in 1997. Active in civic and philanthropic circles, Conway is a trustee of the Carnegie Corporation of New York, vice chair of the board of Student Sponsor Partners, a board member of Catholic Health Services of Long Island, and a board member of the New York Catholic Foundation. He resides on Long Island with his family and traces his multigenerational Irish heritage to Counties Leitrim, Cork, Meath and Limerick.