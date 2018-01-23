 New York is Not Among the Top 10 'Most Educated States in America': Study - NBC New York
New York is Not Among the Top 10 'Most Educated States in America': Study

By Jessy Edwards

4 hours ago

A study released Tuesday has declared the tri-state home to some of America's most well-educated populations. WalletHub's '2018’s Most & Least Educated States in America' ranked both New Jersey and Connecticut among the top 10 most educated states in the nation.

New York was ranked at number 12. The ranking compared 50 states on metrics including educational attainment, school quality, and achievement gaps between genders and races.

While New York has one of the highest rates of graduate or professional degree holders with some of the highest average university qualities, the state has one of the highest gender gaps for educational attainment in the United States. It was also 23rd in the country for having a racial gap in educational attainment. Scroll below for the top rankings.

