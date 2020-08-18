Cuomo to Update Quarantine List as New York Virus Numbers Remain in Check

What to Know The governors of New York, New Jersey and Connecticut implemented a joint quarantine restriction in late June on travelers from viral hotspot states; travelers from certain states must self-isolate for 14 days

The national death toll topped 171,000 this week, by NBC News estimates; Gov. Andrew Cuomo says out-of-state travel compounds the threat of slipping compliance with COVID precautions at home

New York has maintained a low infection rate despite its phased regional reopenings; Cuomo says sustaining progress is the focus going forward

Keep the infection rate down. That's New York's primary goal as it continues its fight against coronavirus, Gov. Andrew Cuomo says. The two main threats to sustained progress, he says, are out-of-state travel and local noncompliance.

On the first front, the governor implemented a joint travel restriction with New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy and Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont in late June requiring travelers to the tri-state area from viral hotspot states to quarantine for 14 days. The list, updated weekly based on a seven-day rolling average of percent positive tests, currently stands at 31 states plus Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands.

Some states have made marked improvement in recent weeks -- or at least slowed the growth of cases -- but eight states and Puerto Rico are still experiencing a percentage increase in COVID cases over the past 14 days, according to NBC News data. Fourteen states and Washington D.C. are seeing a plateau in cases and 20 states are seeing some type of percentage decrease.

Enforcing the quarantine has been a logistical challenge. New York City recently implemented random checkpoints at key entries into the five boroughs to help inform travelers of the quarantine order and assist with compliance. Cuomo has also required out-of-state travelers to fill out contact forms at New York airports.

The goal is to prevent the record-COVID surges that swept much of the nation last month from triggering a resurgence in cases in New York and New Jersey, which long were the two hardest-hit states by the pandemic and remain the most impacted in terms of total confirmed virus fatalities. Thus far, it's working.

Daily Percentage of Positive Tests by New York Region

With all of New York state in some phase of reopening, Gov. Andrew Cuomo is shifting his focus to monitoring test results on a daily basis across each region to identify potential hotspots before they emerge. Here's the latest tracking data by region. For the latest county-level results statewide, click here

New York continues to report its lowest virus hospitalization and ICU numbers since the middle of March; New Jersey has reduced its transmission rate back near 1.0 after experiencing a party-linked uptick in infection rate last month. The signs of improvement are clearly evident, moving Cuomo to OK the return of gyms and museums in New York as early as next week following months-long closure.

New York City residents may have to wait a bit longer than Monday before they get to resume workouts in indoor fitness centers, though. Cuomo says all gyms must be inspected by individual localities prior to reopening. There are a glut of those in the five boroughs, and the mayor's office is focused on inspecting and preparing the city's 1,800 school buildings for students' safe return in September.

A spokesman said Monday that City Hall plans to develop a "rigorous inspection program" for gyms in the "coming weeks." Mandatory precautions include masks at all times, social distancing, health screening and a 33 percent capacity cap. Gyms are still closed for now in New Jersey, though Murphy said late last week he was hoping to find a way to safely reopen them, along with indoor dining, soon.