MTA

All New York Subway Stations Now Have Security Cameras

NBC Universal, Inc.

All of New York’s 472 subway stations now are equipped with security cameras.

The Metropolitan Transportation Authority announced Monday that it had installed the last of thousands of cameras at the G line’s Broadway stop.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

The installation of the cameras has been accelerated over the last year after crime spiked in the subway system during the pandemic while ridership dropped. Two hundred stations have been outfitted with cameras in the last year, according to the MTA.

Subway ridership fell more than 90 percent during the height of the pandemic and continues to lag far below pre-pandemic levels. An MTA survey in the spring found that crime and harassment were as big a concern as COVID-19 for riders weighing whether to return to the subways, despite the presence of hundreds of additional city police officers deployed to stations.

News

New York City Schools 4 hours ago

NYC Schools COVID Screener Crashes Amid First-Day Surge of Kids

vaccine mandates 6 hours ago

New NYC Indoor Vaccine Rule Crackdown Begins Amid Delta Variant Fight: What to Know

While crime has continued to be an issue, the MTA said the increased number of cameras has helped increase arrests recently by more than 28 percent.

Some of the cameras broadcast in real time to the subway’s security center, while others record locally and can provide footage that can be used in criminal investigations, according to the MTA.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

MTAsubwaysTransit Police
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World NBCLX
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us