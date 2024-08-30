Severe storm risk rises for part of Labor Day weekend. Here's your forecast update

Where has summer gone? Labor Day Weekend is almost upon us.

It's unofficially the last weekend of summer, when we plan our last beach weekend or barbecue event before fall activities take over our calendars. And, thankfully, most of the weekend weather will cooperate with any last-minute summer activities you want to squeeze in.

But our days won’t be completely rain-free.

Latest Forecast From Storm Team 4

Out of the three days this holiday weekend, Labor Day Monday will deliver the best weather. If you’re still finalizing plans, this is the day you’ll want to be outside -- upper 70s and sunny in the city!

Get Tri-state area news delivered to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York's News Headlines newsletter.

Overall, weekend temperatures will trend close to normal – ranging from the upper 70s to mid-80s across the tri-state. And, even though there is rain possible on both Saturday and Sunday, most of it should fall overnight Saturday night as a front moves through. Saturday and Sunday will be mainly dry during the daytime hours.

If you’re a beach-goer, Saturday looks like a decent day. It may be on the cloudy side, but rain should hold off until evening in most places.

Sunday will start a little more on the soggy side, with rain and storm chances lingering into midday. But skies will clear and sunshine will reemerge for the latter half of the day.

If mountains and hiking are more your style, the Hudson Valley and Catskills will be a good destination this weekend. But, like the rest of the tri-state, rain could prove a bit of a nuisance for any late Saturday or early Sunday plans.

Saturday night’s rain could come with a few rumbles of thunder, with even a slight risk of severe storms (2 on a scale of 1 to 5). That's a marginal increase from a day ago, when the risk was 1.

Damaging straight-line wind will be the primary threat from the strongest storms, so downed trees or tree limbs are a possibility.

Large hail will be less of a concern area-wide, but it's still a possibility in western New Jersey.

Showers from this system could also produce some isolated pockets of heavy rain. This won’t pose any widespread issues, but don’t be surprised if you encounter some minor flooding in low-lying areas.

If you’re traveling long-distance this weekend, the weather looks good nationwide.

No major storm systems are anticipated that could seriously snarl airport hubs. And return travel on Labor Day looks quiet, too. Safe travels, everyone, and have a great weekend!

Track any approaching rain using our interactive radar below.