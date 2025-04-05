Rare virus that killed Gene Hackman's wife linked to 3 deaths in California town

Public health officials in California confirmed that three people in the town of Mammoth Lakes have died from hantavirus, the same virus that killed actor Gene Hackman’s wife in February, NBC News reported.

In a statement released Thursday, health officials in Mono County reported a third death from hantavirus pulmonary syndrome in the rural town in the state's Eastern Sierra region, calling the situation “tragic” and “alarming.”

Hantavirus is a relatively rare virus spread by rodents — typically mice — to humans from the animals’ urine, droppings and saliva.

“The occurrence of three cases in a short period has me worried, especially this early in the year,” Dr. Tom Boo, a county public health officer, said in a statement.

Boo said hantavirus cases are usually seen later in the spring and summer.

The latest death was the third from hantavirus in Mammoth Lakes since early February, the county health and human services division said. The deceased was a young adult, but Boo said health officials do not yet know how the person was infected.

“The home had no evidence of mouse activity,” he said. “We observed some mice in the workplace, which is not unusual for indoor spaces this time of year in Mammoth Lakes. We haven’t identified any other activities in the weeks before illness that would have increased this person’s exposure to mice or their droppings.”

Deer mice are widespread in California's Eastern Sierra region, but Boo said their numbers are thought to be higher than normal this year, which could increase the risk of exposure to hantavirus.

The latest death comes weeks after investigators revealed that Betsy Arakawa, the wife of Gene Hackman, died from hantavirus pulmonary syndrome.

Arakawa and Hackman were found dead in their home in Santa Fe, New Mexico, on Feb. 26. Hackman tested negative for hantavirus, and an autopsy determined that the actor’s cause of death was “hypertensive and atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease with Alzheimer’s disease as a significant contributory factor.”

Santa Fe officials said in a press conference Friday that Gene Hackman's wife died from a virus found in rodents, and the actor likely died a week later, but both died from natural causes.

Cases of hantavirus are relatively rare but can be devastating. Symptoms include fatigue, fever, muscle aches, coughing and shortness of breath, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Severe cases can progress to the lungs and become fatal.

Boo said there have been no indications so far that the three people who died engaged in activities typically linked to hantavirus exposure, such as cleaning out areas with mouse droppings or with poor indoor ventilation.

He said people should be vigilant and careful about the presence of mice, and should exercise particular caution around the animals’ droppings.

“We’ve now gone about a month without any additional suspect cases, but remain concerned about the increase in activity,” Boo said.

