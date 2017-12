New Yorkers, celebrity entertainers and tourists from around the world packed into a frigid Times Square Sunday to mark the start of 2018 with a glittering crystal ball drop. Security was unprecedented and temperatures were among the coldest in history for the Times Square ball drop.

