Family tragedy: Grandpa and his 6-month-old grandson killed by tree in New Jersey

A New Jersey family is grieving after a falling tree caused the sudden deaths of a man and his 6-month-old grandson

The 61-year-old grandfather and his grandson were struck by a tree on Monday night in Verona. They later succumbed to their injuries.

Personnel responding to an emergency call on West Lincoln Street near Bloomfield Avenue found a tree in the backyard had uprooted and landed on them. Their names have not been released.

The cause of the event is unknown, but storms had been reported in the area at the time.

The investigation is ongoing.