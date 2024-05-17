Westchester County

Girls vanish in Westchester County: Where are Evelyn and Violet?

Anyone with information is asked to call Yorktown police at 914-962-4141 or New York State Police at 914-737-7171

By NBC New York Staff

missing kids ny
Handout

New York State Police and local authorities in Westchester County are asking for help finding two teenage girls who haven't been seen since Sunday, officials say.

Evelyn Jimenez, 17, and Violet Munroe, 15, were supposedly last seen together in Peekskill but might also be in White Plains, officials said.

No other details about the circumstances surrounding their case were immediately available.

24/7 New York news stream: Watch NBC 4 free wherever you are

New York State Police Cortlandt and the Yorktown Police Department are leading the investigation, with assistance from law enforcement in Peekskill and Westchester County.

Anyone with information is asked to call Yorktown police at 914-962-4141 or New York State Police at 914-737-7171.

