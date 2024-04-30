NYPD issues public alert amid Central Park crime spike

The NYPD sounded the alarm Tuesday on an uptick in Central Park crime, revealing a 350% increase in reported robberies so far this year compared with the same period last year.

Most of the robberies occur in the evening and target electronics, like phones and expensive headphones, NYPD Chief of Department Jeffrey Maddrey said. He said there have been 18 in the park so far this year, compared with four over the same time period last year.

Grand larcenies -- when someone snatches a phone out of a hand without causing injury or takes a piece of property left on a bench -- are also up, with 12 reported in the first four months of this year versus eight reported in the first four months of last year. Serious injuries have not been reported, but the criminal uptick in such a famous place has many park-goers concerned, whether tourists or locals. Maddrey acknowledged that much.

"This is one of the most iconic locations in NYC, it's heavily used, all types of events happen here ... and with that, we have an obligation to make sure the community knows what's going on. This helps us increase public safety," he said.

Police have stepped up patrols in Central Park and are working with the community to spread awareness. They've also extended deployment outside the park, utilizing four area precincts in addition to the Central Park Precinct in a coordinated, strategic effort to mitigate crime. Officers are assigned by foot and mobile, as well as perimeter checks.

"We're using all resources available in the NYPD to address this. We've increased camera surveillance. We're also utilizing our auxiliaries on weekends to address the condition here in the park," Assistant Chief Ruel Stephenson, Manhattan North's commanding officer, said. "Rest assured, all potential park-goers should feel safe using the park."

Officials announced an arrest in one of the cases had been made early Tuesday, a Bronx man charged in an alleged sexually motivated robbery on April 25. He has nine priors and is on parole until 2028. In another case, cops are looking for three men on scooters who they say stole two phones from a tourist after showing a handgun with a laser. The NYPD believes the same trio is responsible for at least nine incidents in northern Queens. Similar thefts have been reported elsewhere in Manhattan North and in Manhattan South, officials said, but only one within the park thus far.

Anyone who sees something concerning is advised to reach out to the Central Park Precinct for help. Police said that happened just a day ago, when someone witnessed someone grab a tourist's phone and throw it in Swan Lake. That phone-grabbing someone was taken into custody and the phone was returned to the woman who had it snatched.

Authorities didn't speculate on a possible reason for the uptick in crime compared with the same period last year.