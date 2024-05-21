Fleet Week set to return to NYC Wednesday with the ‘Parade of Ships'

Nearly a dozen ships participating in this year's Fleet Week New York are set to sail up the Hudson River Wednesday for the annual "Parade of Ships."

The parade of Navy and Coast Guard ships is set to take place from approximately 8 a.m. until 11:30 a.m. with the ships passing the Statue of Liberty, Freedom Tower, and Intrepid Museum.

The event is free with viewing available along the Hudson River.

Some of the ships participating include the amphibious assault ship USS Bataan (LHD 5) and the Bay-class cutter USCGC Sturgeon Bay (WTGB-109). A total of two U.S. Navy ships, three U.S. Coast Guard vessels, and four U.S. Naval Academy Yard Patrol boats will participate, along with ships from Germany.

Fleet Week will take place May 22-28 this year with a theme of "Fleet Week New York...Celebrating Those Who Serve." More than 2,300 Sailors, Marines, and Coast Guard personnel are expected to participate in Fleet Week, according to the military.

Where can I tour a ship for Fleet Week New York?

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

Ship and pier locations, according to Fleet Week, include:

Manhattan, Pier 88 South:(Public tours only on Saturday, May 25, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.)

- Amphibious assault ship, USS Bataan (LHD 5) from Norfolk, Virginia

Manhattan, Pier 90 North: (Public tours only on Saturday, May 25, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.)

- Baden-Württemberg-class frigate FGS Baden-Württemberg (F-222) from Germany

- Berlin-class replenishment ship FGS Frankfurt am Main (A-1412) from Germany

Manhattan, Intrepid Museum, Pier 86 (Tours from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.)

- Four U.S. Naval Academy YPs, Annapolis, Maryland (Tours only May 23-24)

- Bay-class cutter USCGC Sturgeon Bay (WTGB-109) from Bayonne, New Jersey (Tours May 23-27)

Homeport Pier, Staten Island: (Public tours will be May 23 - 27, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.)

- Freedom -class littoral combat ship USS MARINETTE (LCS 25) from Mayport, Florida

- Legend-class cutter USCGC Calhoun (WMSL-759) from Charleston, South Carolina

- Keeper-class coastal buoy tender USCGC Katherine Walker (WLM-552) from Bayonne, New Jersey

On Friday evening, May 24, the Intrepid Museum will hold a free screening of "Top Gun: Maverick!" Doors open at 7 p.m. and the movie will begin at sunset. Entry is not guaranteed and space is limited.

The Intrepid Museum will also host a Memorial Day Ceremony on Monday, which will conclude with a flyover of Navy fighter jets.