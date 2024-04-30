Police sources: Cops open fire at optical store in Chelsea, striking armed suspect

A suspect was shot and wounded in an incident involving NYPD and federal officers on Tuesday in Manhattan, police sources told NBC New York.

The shooting was reported shortly after 2:30 p.m. and occurred on West 24th Street between 7th Avenue and 8th Avenue in Chelsea, according to the FDNY. Law enforcement sources told NBC 4 that a federal task force followed the suspect into a location that could be an optical store, when a suspect pulled out a firearm, prompting officers to fire.

Emergency medical services transported the suspect to Bellevue Hospital, where he is believed to be in serious condition. No information was available on his condition.

Authorities ask that you avoid this area due to police activity, and ask drivers to take alternative routes.

Due to police activity, avoid the area of W24 Street & 7th Avenue in Manhattan. Use alternate routes & expect a police presence in the area with residual traffic delays. pic.twitter.com/owHyZeNWfQ — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) April 30, 2024

No further information was provided.

This is breaking news; Please check back for updates.