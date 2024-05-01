Macy's 4th of July Fireworks spectacle returns to Hudson River for 1st time since 2013

What to Know For the first time in recent years, the annual Macy’s 4 th of July Fireworks spectacle will be held on the Hudson River --- giving New Jerseyans a front-row seat to the fireworks extravaganza that lights up the iconic New York City skyline.

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy welcomed the news expressing his excitement to the location change from the East River to the Hudson River.

“This year’s Macy’s 4th of Fireworks display will launch an inspiring spectacle of patriotic color, light and sound from the Hudson River for the first time in more than a decade. Marking the nation’s largest Independence Day celebration, the display will offer a showstopping and high-flying salute to the nation,” Executive Producer of Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks Will Coss said.

“New Jersey is proud to celebrate Independence Day this year with a dazzling display of fireworks planned in collaboration with our neighbors across the Hudson,” New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy said in a statement. “For the first time in recent years, Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks will light up our sky above the Hudson River. We are excited to work with Mayor Adams and Macy’s to view the country’s largest Independence Day celebration from our backyard as we commemorate 248 years of nationhood.”

The Macy's 4th of July Fireworks has been a tradition since 1976. This year’s display will feature thousands of shells and an array of effects from barges positioned along the Hudson River with viewing points in Manhattan between West 14th and West 34th streets and in New Jersey, according to organizers. The extravaganza will not only feature a dynamic display of fireworks lighting up the sky, but also a curated musical score presented alongside live performances. The event will air on NBC.

“The historic Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks show attracts thousands of viewers from around the nation to see the incredible fireworks and celebrate America’s birthday right here in the Big Apple,” New York City Mayor Eric Adams said.