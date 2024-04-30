PHOTOS: Columbia University student protesters take over Hamilton Hall

A look outside and inside Columbia University's Hamilton Hall, which was taken over by pro-Palestinian protesters early on April 30 following more than a week of protests seeking for the university to divest from Israel over its actions in the Israel-Hamas war.
NEW YORK, NEW YORK – APRIL 29: Demonstrators from the pro-Palestine encampment on Columbia’s Campus show a banner as they barricade themselves inside Hamilton Hall, they barricade themselves inside Hamilton Hall, an academic building which has been occupied in past student movements,, and name it after a Palestinian child allegedly killed by the Israeli military on Tuesday, April 30, 2024 in New York City. Pro-Palestinian demonstrators marched around the “Gaza Solidarity Encampment” at Columbia University as a 2 P.M. deadline to clear the encampment given to students by the university passed. The students were given a suspension warning if they do not meet the deadline. Columbia students were the first to erect an encampment in support of Palestine, with students demanding that the school divest from Israel amid the Israel-Hamas war, where more than 34,000 Palestinians have been killed in the Gaza Strip. (Photo by Alex Kent/Getty Images)
NEW YORK, NEW YORK – APRIL 30: Student protesters camp near the entrance to Hamilton Hall on the campus of Columbia University on April 30, 2024 in New York City. All classes at Columbia University have been held virtually today after school President Minouche Shafik announced a shift to online learning in response to recent campus unrest. (Photo by Mary Altaffer-Pool/Getty Images)
NEW YORK, NEW YORK – APRIL 29: Demonstrators from the pro-Palestine encampment on Columbia’s Campus barricade themselves inside Hamilton Hall, an academic building which has been occupied in past student movements, on Tuesday, April 30, 2024 in New York City. Pro-Palestinian demonstrators marched around the “Gaza Solidarity Encampment” at Columbia University as a 2 P.M. deadline to clear the encampment given to students by the university passed. The students were given a suspension warning if they do not meet the deadline. Columbia students were the first to erect an encampment in support of Palestine, with students demanding that the school divest from Israel amid the Israel-Hamas war, where more than 34,000 Palestinians have been killed in the Gaza Strip. (Photo by Alex Kent/Getty Images)
NEW YORK, NEW YORK – APRIL 30: A student protester pulls up a crate filled with foot and supplies from a balcony of Hamilton Hall on the campus of Columbia University on April 30, 2024 in New York City. All classes at Columbia University have been held virtually today after school President Minouche Shafik announced a shift to online learning in response to recent campus unrest. (Photo by Mary Altaffer-Pool/Getty Images)
NEW YORK, NEW YORK – APRIL 30: Benches and trash bins block the entrance to Hamilton Hall where some student protesters camped on the campus of Columbia University on April 30, 2024 in New York City. All classes at Columbia University have been held virtually today after school President Minouche Shafik announced a shift to online learning in response to recent campus unrest. (Photo by Mary Altaffer-Pool/Getty Images)
NEW YORK, NEW YORK – APRIL 30: Demonstrators supporting Palestinians in Gaza barricade themselves inside Hamilton Hall, an academic building which has been occupied in past student movements, on April 30, 2024 in New York City. Pro-Palestinian demonstrators marched as a 2 p.m. deadline to clear the encampment given to students by the university came and went. The students were given a suspension warning if they did not meet the deadline. Students at Columbia were the first from an elite college to erect an encampment, demanding that the school divest from Israel amid the Israel-Hamas war, in which more than 34,000 Palestinians have been killed in the Gaza Strip. (Photo by Alex Kent/Getty Images)
NEW YORK, NEW YORK – APRIL 30: A student protester parades a Palestinian flag outside the entrance to Hamilton Hall on the campus of Columbia University on April 30, 2024 in New York City. All classes at Columbia University have been held virtually today after school President Minouche Shafik announced a shift to online learning in response to recent campus unrest. (Photo by Mary Altaffer-Pool/Getty Images)
NEW YORK, NEW YORK – APRIL 29: A demonstrator breaks the windows of the front door of the building in order to secure a chain around it to prevent authorities from entering on Tuesday, April 30, 2024 in New York City. Demonstrators from the pro-Palestine encampment on Columbia’s Campus barricade themselves inside Hamilton Hall, an academic building which has been occupied in past student movements,. Pro-Palestinian demonstrators marched around the “Gaza Solidarity Encampment” at Columbia University as a 2 P.M. deadline to clear the encampment given to students by the university passed. The students were given a suspension warning if they do not meet the deadline. Columbia students were the first to erect an encampment in support of Palestine, with students demanding that the school divest from Israel amid the Israel-Hamas war, where more than 34,000 Palestinians have been killed in the Gaza Strip. (Photo by Alex Kent/Getty Images)
NEW YORK, NEW YORK – APRIL 30: A Student protestor drops trash in a bin where benches and trash bins block the entrance to Hamilton Hall on the campus of Columbia University on April 30, 2024 in New York City. All classes at Columbia University have been held virtually today after school President Minouche Shafik announced a shift to online learning in response to recent campus unrest. (Photo by Mary Altaffer-Pool/Getty Images)
NEW YORK, NEW YORK – APRIL 30: Student protesters camp near the entrance to Hamilton Hall on the campus of Columbia University on April 30, 2024 in New York City. All classes at Columbia University have been held virtually today after school President Minouche Shafik announced a shift to online learning in response to recent campus unrest. (Photo by Mary Altaffer-Pool/Getty Images)
NEW YORK, NEW YORK – APRIL 30: Demonstrators supporting Palestinians in Gaza barricade themselves inside Hamilton Hall, an academic building which has been occupied in past student movements, on April 30, 2024 in New York City. Pro-Palestinian demonstrators marched as a 2 p.m. deadline to clear the encampment given to students by the university came and went. The students were given a suspension warning if they did not meet the deadline. Students at Columbia were the first from an elite college to erect an encampment, demanding that the school divest from Israel amid the Israel-Hamas war, in which more than 34,000 Palestinians have been killed in the Gaza Strip. (Photo by Alex Kent/Getty Images)
NEW YORK, NEW YORK – APRIL 30: Demonstrators supporting Palestinians in Gaza barricade themselves inside Hamilton Hall, an academic building which has been occupied in past student movements, on April 30, 2024 in New York City. Pro-Palestinian demonstrators marched as a 2 p.m. deadline to clear the encampment given to students by the university came and went. The students were given a suspension warning if they did not meet the deadline. Students at Columbia were the first from an elite college to erect an encampment, demanding that the school divest from Israel amid the Israel-Hamas war, in which more than 34,000 Palestinians have been killed in the Gaza Strip. (Photo by Alex Kent/Getty Images)
NEW YORK, NEW YORK – APRIL 30: A student protester pulls up a crate filled with foot and supplies from a balcony of Hamilton Hall on the campus of Columbia University on April 30, 2024 in New York City. All classes at Columbia University have been held virtually today after school President Minouche Shafik announced a shift to online learning in response to recent campus unrest. (Photo by Mary Altaffer-Pool/Getty Images)
NEW YORK, NEW YORK – APRIL 29: A lone police officer reacts as multiple demonstrators enter into Hamilton Hall where they proceeded to barricade themselves in the academic building which has been occupied in past student movements, on Tuesday, April 30, 2024 in New York City. Pro-Palestinian demonstrators marched around the “Gaza Solidarity Encampment” at Columbia University as a 2 P.M. deadline to clear the encampment given to students by the university passed. The students were given a suspension warning if they do not meet the deadline. Columbia students were the first to erect an encampment in support of Palestine, with students demanding that the school divest from Israel amid the Israel-Hamas war, where more than 34,000 Palestinians have been killed in the Gaza Strip. (Photo by Alex Kent/Getty Images)
NEW YORK, NEW YORK – APRIL 30: Hamilton Hall is seen as people wait in line to enter Columbia University on April 30, 2024 in New York City. Columbia University has restricted access to the school’s campus to students residing in residential buildings on campus and employees who provide essential services to campus buildings after protestors took over Hamilton Hall overnight renaming it as “Hind’s Hall” in honor of Hind Rajab. The students have barricaded themselves in the building and have also erected another encampment on Lewisohn Lawn, outside Lewisohn Hall. The protesters have said they are planning to remain at the hall until the university concedes to CU Apartheid Divest’s three demands: divestment, financial transparency and amnesty. (Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)
NEW YORK, NEW YORK – APRIL 30: Pro-Palestinian protestors occupy space at an entrance to Hamilton Hall at Columbia University on April 30, 2024 in New York City. Columbia University has restricted access to the school’s campus to students residing in residential buildings on campus and employees who provide essential services to campus buildings after protestors took over Hamilton Hall overnight renaming it as “Hind’s Hall” in honor of Hind Rajab. The students have barricaded themselves in the building and have also erected another encampment on Lewisohn Lawn, outside Lewisohn Hall. The protesters have said they are planning to remain at the hall until the university concedes to CU Apartheid Divest’s three demands: divestment, financial transparency and amnesty. (Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)
NEW YORK, NEW YORK – APRIL 30: A Columbia student looks at damage to windows of a door at Hamilton Hall at Columbia University on April 30, 2024 in New York City. Columbia University has restricted access to the school’s campus to students residing in residential buildings on campus and employees who provide essential services to campus buildings after protestors took over Hamilton Hall overnight renaming it as “Hind’s Hall” in honor of Hind Rajab. The students have barricaded themselves in the building and have also erected another encampment on Lewisohn Lawn, outside Lewisohn Hall. The protesters have said they are planning to remain at the hall until the university concedes to CU Apartheid Divest’s three demands: divestment, financial transparency and amnesty. (Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)