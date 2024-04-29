Photos: Pro-Palestinian demonstrations on US college campuses

Students at dozens of universities across the country have gathered on campuses in the past week to protest the
Israel-Hamas war.
Pro-Palestinian students have set up encampments and have demanded that universities disclose their investments and
divest from companies that may profit from the war. Counter-protestors have shown up in support of Israel and have denounced antisemitic rhetoric used by some of the pro-Palestinian protestors.
Many universities have allowed the protests, but have intervened with encampments that violate school policy. Several encampments have been raided by police, resulting in
arrests of university students and employees, as well as protestors unaffiliated with the universities.
Kent Nishimura/Getty Images
A man holds up a Palestinian flag as activists and students chant at George Washington University on Monday, April 29, 2024 in Washington, D.C.
Grace Hie Yoon/Anadolu via Getty Images
Tension rises between Pro-Palestinian and pro-Israeli protestors on the UCLA campus on Sunday, April 28, 2024 in Los Angeles.
Fatih Aktas/Anadolu via Getty Images
Tension comes between students of City College of New York and police as the students camp on the campus and take part in Gaza protest against Israeli attacks on Thursday, April 25, 2024.
Paul Weaver/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images
A woman holds a Jewish Students for Palestine placard at a pro-Palestine rally at Old Main on the campus of Penn State University on Thursday, April 25, 2024.
Anibal Martel/Anadolu via Getty Images
Protesters in downtown Boston gather in support of those camping in Harvard Yard against Israeli attacks on Gaza, on Thursday, April 25, 2024 at Northeastern University.
Qian Weizhong/VCG via Getty Images
Pro-Palestinian demonstrator and Pro-Israel demonstrator clash with each other on the UCLA campus on Thursday, April 25, 2024 in Los Angeles.
Suzanne Cordeiro/AFP via Getty Images
Supporters of Israel protest on the campus of the University of Texas in Austin, Texas, on Thursday, April 25, 2024.
Elijah Nouvelage / AFP via Getty Images
Pro-Palestinian students chant during a protest at Emory University on April 25, 2024, in Atlanta, Ga.
Jeremy Hogan/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images
Dozens of people are arrested by the Indiana State Police riot squad during a pro-Palestinian protest on campus at Indiana University in Bloomington, Ind. on Thursday, April 25, 2024.
Stephanie Keith/Getty Images
A pro-Israeli protest is placed near where Columbia University students participate in a pro-Palestinian encampment on their campus on Thursday, April 25, 2024 in New York.
SUZANNE CORDEIRO/AFP via Getty Images
A person is detained by police as pro-Palestinian students protest the Israel-Hamas war on the campus of the University of Texas in Austin, Texas, on Wednesday, April 24, 2024.
Katie McTiernan/Anadolu via Getty Images
Students protest against Israeli attacks on Gaza as they set up an encampment on the grounds of the University of Michigan, in Ann Arbor, Mich. on Wednesday, April 24, 2024.
Anthony Souffle/Star Tribune via Getty Images
Rawda Ghalban, a junior, uses a megaphone to chant with fellow pro-Palestine supporters during a rally against the Israel-Hamas war in Gaza on Tuesday, April 23, 2024 at the University’s Northrop Plaza in Minneapolis, Minn.
Alex Kent/AFP via Getty Images
NYPD officers clear away tents from an encampment set up by pro-Palestinian students and protesters on the NYU campus in New York on Monday, April 22, 2024.
Alex Kent / AFP via Getty Images
Pro-Palestinian students and activists face police officers as they protest the Israel-Hamas war on the NYU campus in New York on Monday, April 22, 2024.